Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turke...y, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to figh...t antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants t...o be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olymp...ic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attackin...g Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with los...s post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing Ameri...can Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extre...mist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains regis...tered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets... could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordabil...ity — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance ...on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act ...quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogu...e because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest ...alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers mil...itary options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of ...Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation,... sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over prot...est crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodati...ng Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check again...st Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the ...world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic... hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jew...ish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to p...rotect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elec...ted NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks...

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death...

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballist...ic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fana...tics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and ...an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to ou...st Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Dam...ascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Is...rael security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointee...s have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communa...l security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rheto...ric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed t...he Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of th...e conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemiti...sm complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post..., praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, no...oses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver ...Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hun...gry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative ...thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitis...m in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ign...ored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence ...in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack rene...ws American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple... with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographi...cs of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group li...nked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreein...g on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to su...rge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over ...human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for G...aza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meet...ing with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from... unlikely corners of the internet

Quick Hits

GETTING GRILLED

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Shapiro writes in his new book that the Harris team asked if he had ever been a ‘double agent for Israel’

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (L) greets former Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 2, 2024.

By
Gabby Deutch
January 19, 2026

In the summer of 2024, when Vice President Kamala Harris was vetting potential running mates for her expedited campaign for president, a senior member of her team asked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro whether he had ever been a “double agent for Israel,” Shapiro writes in a new book that will be published later this month. “Was she kidding? I told her how offensive the question was,” Shapiro recounts in the book.

The exchange — which Shapiro describes in an outraged tone — has prompted sharp criticism from Jewish leaders, including some who served in the Biden-Harris administration.

“The more I read about [Shapiro’s] treatment in the vetting process, the more disturbed I become,” Deborah Lipstadt, who served as the State Department’s antisemitism envoy under President Joe Biden, said in a post on X. “These questions were classic antisemitism.” 

Shapiro suggests in the book that he was being treated unfairly as a Jewish contender for the role of vice president: “I wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way,” he writes.

Shapiro’s Jewish faith and his support for Israel became the object of criticism among far-left activists, who agitated against his selection as Harris’ running mate. Harris has maintained that antisemitism played no role in her decision not to pick Shapiro. 

Shapiro’s account of his interactions with Harris’ campaign suggests that his views on Israel did present a problem for Harris. According to Shapiro, Harris asked him to apologize for comments he had made denouncing the actions of some anti-Israel protesters at the University of Pennsylvania. He refused, writing in his book that he felt Harris wanted him to align “perfectly” with her on all issues.

“It nagged at me that their questions weren’t really about substance,” Shapiro writes. “Rather, they were questioning my ideology, my approach, my world view.”

Abraham Foxman, the former longtime leader of the Anti-Defamation League, called it “very disturbing” that Shapiro was asked about being an Israeli double agent. “Aides focused on Israel to the extent he found it offensive. Something very troubling about our current political culture,” Foxman wrote in a post on X

Shapiro was not the first Jewish official to face a “double standard” during the vetting process, Aaron Keyak, the Jewish outreach director on Biden’s 2020 campaign who later served as Lipstadt’s deputy at the State Department, said in a statement.  

“During my vetting process I faced questions in a classified setting that my fellow non-Jewish political appointees did not,” Keyak said. “These sort of antisemitic questions are anti-American and do not represent the best that the Democratic Party offers. Now and especially during the next Presidential campaign we must demand better.” 

The adversarial nature of Harris and Shapiro’s relationship during the 2024 campaign was the source of a great deal of speculation. Harris took aim at Shapiro, too, in a book she published in 2025, writing that before they even met, he was asking questions about furnishing and decorating the Naval Observatory, where the vice president resides, should he be selected. 

A spokesperson for Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.