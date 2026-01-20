Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turke...y, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to figh...t antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants t...o be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olymp...ic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attackin...g Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with los...s post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing Ameri...can Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extre...mist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains regis...tered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets... could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordabil...ity — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance ...on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act ...quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogu...e because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest ...alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers mil...itary options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of ...Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation,... sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over prot...est crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodati...ng Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check again...st Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the ...world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic... hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jew...ish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to p...rotect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elec...ted NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks...

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death...

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballist...ic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fana...tics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and ...an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to ou...st Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Dam...ascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Is...rael security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointee...s have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communa...l security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rheto...ric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed t...he Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of th...e conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemiti...sm complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post..., praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, no...oses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver ...Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hun...gry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative ...thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitis...m in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ign...ored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence ...in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack rene...ws American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple... with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographi...cs of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group li...nked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreein...g on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to su...rge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over ...human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for G...aza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meet...ing with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from... unlikely corners of the internet

Quick Hits

EXCLUSIVE

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Brandeis Center founder Kenneth Marcus indicated the administration is receptive to taking action on an ‘extraordinary surge’ in health care-related antisemitism

Getty Images

Nurses station in busy hospital

By
Marc Rod
January 20, 2026

Representatives from several Jewish groups met with Paula Stannard, the director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights, last week to discuss potential action to counter antisemitism in health-care and medical education.

The meeting, organized by the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, also included representatives from the American Jewish Medical Association, Hadassah (The Women’s Zionist Organization of America), the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federations of North America and StandWithUs.

Kenneth Marcus, the founder of the Brandeis Center, told JI that the meeting was the second sit-down between the Brandeis Center and HHS leadership, given an “an extraordinary surge in health sector related antisemitism reports” to Brandeis and a “greater involvement by HHS in antisemitism and other civil rights issues than we’ve seen before, so meeting with HHS has become much more important.”

He said that, in the first meeting, which was just between Brandeis and HHS, his organization “made clear the nature and scope of the problem of antisemitism in health care,” particularly the “decolonizing therapy” movement in mental health spaces that has characterized Zionism as a mental illness to be treated.

The second meeting, last week, which lasted around an hour, brought in other Jewish communal groups to share additional information.

Eveline Shekhman, the CEO of AJMA, called the meeting “very productive.”

“We went in with the goal of coming collectively, and also to take a look at how we can use the government relations arm to work and partner with the government, so in that way, we could take a look at what’s going on in the workplace environment, as well as medical schools and all the other various stakeholders that would have a part in it, which includes the [medical] associations, the unions,” Shekhman said.

She said that the AJMA representatives sought to communicate the various forms and examples of antisemitism that providers and medical students have faced.

“This has a different level of gravitas because of the life and death nature of it. … When people are distracted in the ER and the OR by politics, and particularly by antisemitism, it really puts vulnerable people, patients at risk,” Andrea Wolf, AJMA’s director of advocacy added. “And then on top of that, if a patient comes in as an identifiable Jew, wearing a magen david or a yarmulke, or something like that, we’re not sure anymore that they can get the same level of care as someone who’s not identifiably Jewish.”

Dan Granot, senior director of government relations for ADL, said in a statement, “ADL’s data shows a troubling rise in antisemitism within health care settings. We must use all levers of government to respond to this crisis. Hospitals must remain places of healing, not hate.” 

“As a member of the federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, the Department of Health and Human Services has a key role in confronting this scourge,” Granot continued. “We welcome HHS taking this challenge seriously and appreciate the opportunity to engage in a constructive discussion on what should be done to protect patients, providers, and future providers alike.”

Rachel Dembo, the director of policy and government relations for JFNA, said, “Nobody seeking medical care should be exposed to hate. Unfortunately, we have seen many disturbing instances of antisemitism creeping into medical settings, and too many instances where institutions failed to act or, worse, were permissive of antisemitism. We appreciate HHS OCR for taking this issue seriously and look forward to continuing to work with them and Congress to ensure Jewish Americans have access to hate-free health care.”

HHS is looking both at potential civil rights violations by individual institutions as well as at the possibility of broader policymaking to combat antisemitism in the field generally, Marcus said. He said that the problems in health care are wide-ranging, and come from patients, providers and healthcare students, in educational, hospital and medical association and conference settings.

“HHS has an extraordinarily wide jurisdiction. Since they fund such a high percentage of colleges and universities, they could certainly address many of the same sorts of situations that the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights is handling,” Marcus explained. “But they also fund medical practices, health care of various sorts, and some associations, such as the American Psychological Association, where there have been concerning reports of antisemitic activity.”

He said HHS could issue informal guidance in the form of a dear colleague letter on antisemitism, but added that he’s “concerned at the appearance that HHS continues to fund some decolonizing therapy activity,” which he said he would like to see addressed in guidance and in enforcement activities.

Wolf said that AJMA is also pushing for a “more robust and accurate reporting mechanism” for incidents of antisemitism, noting that “our biggest challenge right now is not having a clear sense of the pervasiveness and the facts on the ground.”

Wolf and Shekhman said AJMA would also support an HHS dear colleague letter — reminding entities of their legal responsibilities and duty to combat antisemitism — and further work across administrative agencies and with Congress to address antisemitism and expand scientific partnerships between the U.S. and Israel.

Wolf said AJMA is also working to track donations to medical schools by bad actors.

HHS was involved in, and announced the revocation of, funds from various university-affiliated medical programs as part of the administration’s crackdown on campus antisemitism in early 2025. But that activity tapered off and faded from the public eye in the latter part of the Trump administration’s first year.

“What we’re looking for is a second wave of Health civil rights enforcement,” Marcus said. He noted that much of that early action was undertaken by personnel in acting capacities who in some cases are no longer at the agencies, and was driven largely by initiative from the White House.

“Now we’re looking for something different,” Marcus continued, calling for “more activity of a more institutionalized sort, such as investigations by HHS career officials throughout their regional apparatus” by the Office for Civil Rights and a “more normalized effort through the HHS bureaucracy taking on the issue of antisemitism.”

He said his conversations with Stannard and HHS have made him “optimistic” that such efforts would be forthcoming from the administration.

Wolf emphasized that AJMA aims to take a more collaborative approach with both the government and with medical schools themselves, and to serve as a resource to both. She said that HHS does not “condone or encourage investigations” of medical schools by HHS, “but once they are open by HHS, there’s really no better source of facts than AJMA membership, and so we will work with the government to help them.”

She said AJMA is happy that the administration is now taking a “more thoughtful and more targeted” approach to addressing antisemitism “without threatening a lot of scientific funding.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.