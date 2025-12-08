on the agenda

Trump meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago later this month

Netanyahu will travel to Florida, not Washington, as part of his latest U.S. trip

President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Dec. 29 at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fl., according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu is expected to depart Israel on Dec. 28 and return on Jan. 3 after Shabbat, meaning that the prime minister will begin 2026 stateside. Palm Beach is the only expected stop during the trip, according to the Israeli outlet Maariv.

It will be the two leaders’ fifth meeting in the U.S. this year — they have already met four times at the White House during Trump’s second term, most recently on Sep. 29 when they held initial discussions on the 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

Neither side has commented on the meeting agenda for the conversation later this month; however, it is likely to include topics such as the implementation of the next phase of the peace deal, which consists of determining which countries may contribute to an international stabilization force and the Palestinian technocratic government to sit below the Trump-led “Board of Peace,” among other issues.

Trump is expected to announce the members of the committee and the board before Christmas.

Talks could also touch on Hezbollah rearmament in Lebanon and efforts to reach a potential security agreement in Syria.

The Trump administration has sought to avoid a reignition of hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese-based terrorist group, and brokered the first direct diplomatic talks since 1993 between Jerusalem and Beirut last Wednesday in an effort to de-escalate tensions. However, reports indicate that Hezbollah is continuing to re-arm, threatening a fragile ceasefire.

White House officials have also expressed concern this month that Israeli strikes in Syria could undermine a potential security agreement between the two countries, and Trump issued a warning to Israel on social media not to “interfere” in Syria and to maintain a “strong and true dialogue” on the same day he invited Netanyahu to the U.S.

The last time Trump and Netanyahu met at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach was in July 2024, in the midst of the U.S. presidential election.