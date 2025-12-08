Josh Shapiro’s faith & future
Plus, Hillary Clinton holds firm in Doha
👋 Good Monday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we have the scoop on a new resolution from Senate Democrats condemning Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, and cover Rep. Ro Khanna’s recent appearances at two Bay Area synagogues. We report on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s comments at the Doha Forum about youth indoctrination against Israel, and cover the Trump administration’s newly released National Security Strategy. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Gov. Josh Shapiro, Shalom Baranes and Jeff Yass.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss with an assist from Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz is in Israel today for meetings with senior officials. Waltz was in Amman, Jordan, over the weekend, where he and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas met with King Abdullah II to discuss humanitarian aid efforts. Waltz noted that he entered into Israel through the Allenby crossing, which had been briefly closed after two Israeli soldiers were killed in a September terror attack at the crossing. The U.S., Waltz said, was “working hard to keep this crossing open for humanitarian aid and commerce.”
- Israeli President Isaac Herzog wraps up his two-day trip to New York today. Following last night’s keynote at Yeshiva University’s Hanukkah dinner (more below on that), he’ll address the American Zionist Movement’s Biennial National Assembly, which concludes today.
- Elsewhere in New York, Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin are slated to speak at Temple Emanu-El.
- Defense Tech Week begins today in Washington and runs through Friday.
- Hillel International’s annual General Assembly kicks off today in Boston.
- Abu Dhabi Finance Week kicks off today in the United Arab Emirates. Speakers today include Brevan Howard Asset Management’s Alan Howard, the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein and Bill Gates.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
The 2028 presidential race is still well over a year away from beginning in earnest. But if there’s any indication about whether Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, long considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, is seriously considering running, it’s that the moderate swing-state governor recently sat down for interviews for two major magazine features — in The Atlantic and The New Yorker — both published in the last week.
Shapiro faced questions about his ambitions, his successes and failures and his take on the increasingly divisive and vitriolic nature of American politics. The two interviews also offer a fresh look at how Shapiro, one of the most prominent Jewish politicians in America, thinks about and practices Judaism from his perch in Harrisburg.
When he ran for governor in 2022, his first major campaign ad featured footage of him and his family observing Shabbat. He told The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta that Friday night dinners are “still a sacrosanct moment for our family.” But he also shared that he and his family have lately attended synagogue services “far less than at any other point in our lives.”
Shapiro regularly invokes religion in public addresses, choosing to speak about “my faith” rather than more specifically referring to his Jewish faith.
“I feel more connected to my faith today than at any other time in my life. Truly. And I probably pray more now than at any other time in my life. But my connection to an institution of prayer, or a sort of formal structure of that prayer, has dramatically decreased,” Shapiro shared. “The sort of ritualistic practices became less of a focus of the way we practice our faith — with the exception, of course, of Friday nights.”
In conversation with The New Yorker’s Benjamin Wallace-Wells, Shapiro opened up about the arson attack on the governor’s residence in April, hours after his family had concluded their Passover Seder. At the October sentencing hearing for the assailant, Shapiro said for the first time that he may have been targeted, in part, for his Jewish faith.
“The prosecutor felt it was important to introduce into evidence the bomber’s claims that he did that because of ‘what I did to the Palestinians,’ so clearly there was some motivation because of my faith,” Shapiro told The New Yorker, which reported that the dining room — now restored after being severely burned — features a small display of charred cups and dishes from the Seder, to remember that frightening evening.
But Shapiro’s subsequent comments backed away from personally tagging an antisemitic motive on the perpetrator: “I think it is dangerous for you or anyone else to think about those who perpetrate these violent attacks as linear thinkers, meaning that they have a left-wing ideology or a right-wing ideology, or that they have a firm set of beliefs the way you might or I might. These are clearly irrational thinkers.”
exclusive
Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson, Roberts
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and nearly all Senate Democrats are set to introduce a resolution on Monday condemning neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson for hosting Fuentes on his show, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts for defending Carlson and Trump administration official Paul Ingrassia, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What it says: The resolution highlights Carlson’s failure to “push back on or reject the claims made by Fuentes” and that Carlson “at times even validat[ed] his framing.” It also notes that Carlson was a keynote speaker at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The resolution also specifically highlights that Roberts posted a video defending Carlson and attacking those criticizing him — accusing Roberts of employing “antisemitic dog whistles” — as well as for refusing to take down the video even as he as apologized for portions of it.