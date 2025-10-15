GUILTY PLEA

Josh Shapiro: Anti-Jewish hate a ‘motivating factor’ in arson attack at governor’s residence

Hours after the man accused of an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in April pled guilty to the attempted murder of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the governor appeared to publicly acknowledge for the first time that the attacker targeted him for his faith.

Cody Balmer was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for the attack, which took place hours after Shapiro and his family hosted a Passover Seder at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg. Balmer said after his arrest that he was motivated by the war in Gaza, and that he wanted Shapiro to know that Balmer “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.” Shapiro has avoided calling the attack a hate crime.

In a CNN interview on Tuesday, Shapiro was asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked if the governor believed he was “targeted just because you’re Jewish.”

“​​Look, obviously, as governor of Pennsylvania I don’t have foreign policy in my job description. But clearly, the district attorney thought that this was a material fact,” Shapiro said. “Clearly this was a motivating factor.”

Balmer did not face hate crime charges in the case.

“Whatever is motivating this political violence in this country, it needs to stop. Whether it’s targeting me because of my faith, whether it’s targeting someone else because of their ideology, it is not OK,” Shapiro told Tapper. “I think we need all leaders to speak and act with moral clarity, to call it out, to condemn it, and to try and take down the temperature so we don’t end up in situations like this where public officials are targeted because of their faith or their feelings or their ideology.”



A new video released by prosecutors this week shows Balmer walking through the governor’s residence and attempting to kick down doors to the area where Shapiro and his family slept. He is seen throwing Molotov cocktails into a room filled with round tables where the seder had taken place hours before.