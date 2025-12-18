HATE SYMBOL SAGA

Coast Guard ‘provided assurances’ swastikas would be banned before flip flop, Lankford spokesperson says

‘This is not complicated,’ the senator’s office said, ‘and there is no reason why there should be conflicting policies in place’

A spokesperson for Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a co-chair of the Senate antisemitism task force, told Jewish Insider on Wednesday that the Coast Guard had assured Lankford in recent weeks that the service would be correcting its policy to make clear that swastikas would be banned — before reverting this week to a policy that had prompted criticism from Lankford and other lawmakers.

Lankford and antisemitism task force co-chair Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) spoke to Coast Guard commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday last month after initial reports that the service would begin classifying swastikas and nooses as “potentially divisive” rather than explicitly banned hate symbols. The Coast Guard has now reverted back to describing the symbols as “potentially divisive,” The Washington Post revealed on Tuesday.

“This is not complicated,” the spokesperson said late Wednesday. “The senator was provided assurances that the policy was corrected and there is no reason why there should be conflicting policies in place. Hate symbols have no place in America or in the Coast Guard.”

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Lankford told JI he was working to connect with the Coast Guard to clarify the situation. He said he’d had several conversations with Lunday, as recently as last week, and was “surprised that this is still an issue” because Lunday had been “exceptionally clear with where the Coast Guard policy actually is, that swastikas [are] absolutely prohibited, a noose would be prohibited. He’s been very, very, very clear on it.”

He said that Lunday had been very responsive to his questions and was clear that “we would never, ever allow anything like that to be able to exist, because that’s divisive and we consider it absolute hate.”

Few other Republicans have spoken out publicly about the latest policy change. One exception has been Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE), a co-chair of the House antisemitism task force, who said that Lunday will need to answer for the change.

“Now that we know this is policy, it shows complete tone-deafness on the Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security,” Bacon said. “In light of the horrific events at Bondi Beach and as a chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, I will continue to stand against antisemitism in all forms. Admiral Lunday will have to clarify his Nov. 20 memo condemning this policy in light of the now-enacted policy from the Commandant at his upcoming confirmation hearing.”

Lunday, currently serving in an acting capacity, had a confirmation hearing in the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee in November and was reported favorably out of that committee, but at least two Senate Democrats have placed holds on Lunday’s confirmation, which was expected for a vote this week, according to The Washington Post.