Lankford, Rosen press Coast Guard commandant over swastika policy changes

The senators questioned Adm. Kevin Lunday about changes to investigative procedures for displays of swastikas, which were not updated when other policies were walked back

Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), the co-chairs of the Senate antisemitism task force, wrote to Adm. Kevin Lunday, the acting commandant of the Coast Guard, raising additional questions about policy changes regarding displays of swastikas.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Coast Guard would no longer consider swastikas to be prohibited hate symbols, but rather “potentially divisive.” The policy was walked back — but Lankford and Rosen’s letter asks for details about changes to the investigative process for such incidents, which remain unchanged in the updated policy.

Per the letter, under previous policies, a full investigation was required for displays of a swastika, whereas the new policy requires a potentially less stringent process, an inquiry by the relevant commanding officer.

“In order for the Coast Guard to fully protect those who serve, any inquiry regarding conduct involving imagery historically associated with genocide, terror, and racial subjugation must, at a minimum, be full and transparent to ensure the civil rights of those impacted are protected and conducted in a manner in which victims feel safe to report these incidents,” the lawmakers wrote.

They also said that they “would like to better understand the rationale for why the inquiry process was deemed to be preferable to the investigative process in place in the 2023 and 2019 policies, which had successfully ensured that hate incidents would lead to accountability.”

They thanked Lunday for working with them to “quickly rectify quickly rectify the November 15 policy language reaffirming the Coast Guard’s views that swastikas and nooses are hate symbols, but more must be done to ensure the Coast Guard’s members know that displays or use of these symbols within its ranks or facilities will be swiftly investigated.”

Both senators said they spoke to Lunday on Thursday evening, amid the uproar about the policy change, and said that the updated policy “is a step in the right direction to affirm the Coast Guard’s commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all its members.”

Lankford is one of just a few Republicans who has spoken out publicly about the controversial Coast Guard policy change.