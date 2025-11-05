ANALYSIS

Democrats sweep races, from New Jersey to California

The results underscore the widespread backlash to Trump’s polarizing governance in the first year of his second term in office

Democrats scored sweeping victories across the country yesterday, with moderate lawmakers comfortably winning governorships in New Jersey and Virginia, while a democratic socialist prevailed in the closely watched New York City mayoral contest. California overwhelmingly voted to redistrict its congressional maps, a response to efforts in some red states to reconfigure congressional maps to give the GOP an edge.

The results underscore the widespread backlash to President Donald Trump’s polarizing governance in the first year of his second term in office, and indicate the likelihood that Democrats have momentum heading into next year’s midterm elections, where the party is looking to retake control of at least one branch of Congress.

In Virginia, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee, easily defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, the sitting lieutenant governor, by a double-digit margin (57-43%), bringing in a sizable Democratic majority in the state’s House of Delegates. Her victory was so sweeping that the Democrats’ scandal-plagued attorney general nominee Jay Jones, who was under fire for texts he sent several years ago wishing political violence against GOP colleagues, narrowly prevailed over the Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican.

In New Jersey, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) comfortably prevailed over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, outperforming polls suggesting a close race. With most of the vote reporting, Sherrill leads by a whopping 13-point margin, 56-43%. In Bergen County, a bellwether county with a significant Jewish population, Sherrill won over 55% of the vote, a dominant performance illustrating the breadth of her support.

In New York City, DSA-aligned Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani prevailed over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was running as an independent, though by a narrower margin than polling suggested. Mamdani leads Cuomo by eight points, 50-42%, with Republican Curtis Sliwa only winning 7% of the vote. The outcome suggested that many GOP voters ended up switching their support to Cuomo, who won a last-minute endorsement from Trump.

The Jewish vote in New York City went heavily for Cuomo, 60-31%, according to the exit polling, but Mamdani won nearly one-third support despite a long record of anti-Israel hostility and refusal to condemn “globalize the intifada” rhetoric, among other positions that alienated the mainstream Jewish community.

Jewish community leaders reacted to the New York City mayoral outcome with alarm. “We recognize that voters are animated by a range of issues, but we cannot ignore that the mayor-elect holds core beliefs fundamentally at odds with our community’s deepest convictions and most cherished values,” the UJA-Federation of New York said in a statement. Sara Forman, the executive director of the New York Solidarity Network, said, “Tonight the quiet normalization of antisemitism just got very loud.”

The Anti-Defamation League announced it would be launching a tool tracking the incoming Mamdani administration’s policies and staffing, in a sign of how deep the Jewish community’s concerns run.

“In light of Mayor-elect Mamdani’s long, disturbing record on issues of deep concern to the Jewish community, we will approach the next four years with resolve. We expect the mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population in the world to stand unequivocally against antisemitism in all its varied forms and support all of its Jewish residents just as he would all other constituents,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

One big question is what lessons a triumphant Democratic Party will learn from the outcome of Tuesday’s elections. The party’s activist left has been ascendant and will be celebrating the election of a democratic socialist in Gotham, but Mamdani’s vote share in a heavily Democratic city lagged well behind the performance of Democratic moderates in more competitive states.

That alone is a powerful sign of the electoral penalty that far-left candidates could incur, which would be crippling for the party in swing states and battleground districts. Whether Democrats will internalize that lesson is an open question in the months ahead.