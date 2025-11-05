SCOOP

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies

In the wake of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory on Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League is launching the “Mamdani Monitor,” an initiative to track and monitor policies and personnel appointments of the incoming administration, Jewish Insider has learned.

The initiative will feature a tip line to report antisemitism as well as investment into researching policies, mayoral appointments and funding decisions coming from City Hall.

The ADL said it will draw from tip line reports to launch a public-facing tracker that monitors policies and other actions from the Mamdani administration that could impact Jewish safety and security — including education policy, budget priorities and security measures. The antisemitism watchdog plans to use the tracker’s findings to mobilize New Yorkers to respond to policies deemed threatening to the Jewish community.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told JI that the initiative’s launch comes as Mamdani, throughout his campaign, “promoted antisemitic narratives, associated with individuals who have a history of antisemitism and demonstrated intense animosity toward the Jewish state that is counter to the views of the overwhelming majority of Jewish New Yorkers.”

“We are deeply concerned that those individuals and principles will influence his administration at a time when we are tracking a brazen surge of harassment, vandalism and violence targeting Jewish residents and institutions in recent years,” said Greenblatt.

Antisemitism and anti-Israel incidents reached historic levels in New York City following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. Jewish leaders have expressed concern that some of Mamdani’s proposed policies — such as the desire to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, which responds to riots — could threaten the safety of the Jewish community. According to the NYPD, in 2024, 54% of all hate crimes in New York City were against Jews.