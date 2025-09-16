ANALYSIS

Zohran Mamdani moderates on policy — but not on Israel

Mamdani’s unyielding approach to opposing Israel underscores just how central the issue is to his self-conception as an activist and an elected official long involved in such causes

As Zohran Mamdani wins support from a growing number of Democratic leaders in his bid for mayor of New York City, he has notably walked back some of his most polarizing views on several key issues — with one major exception: Israel.

In recent days, the Democratic nominee, who has long been an outspoken critic of Israel and its war in Gaza, has doubled down on his campaign vow to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if elected, even as legal experts cautioned such a move could be illegal.

Mamdani, a vocal supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, also said that he would seek to divest city holdings in Israel bonds and terminate a program established by Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, to foster business partnerships between companies in Israel and New York City.

Meanwhile, Mamdani has refused invitations to explicitly condemn calls to “globalize the intifada,” even as he has acknowledged concerns from Jewish voters who see the phrase as provoking antisemitic violence. He has said he will instead discourage use of the slogan, which he himself has not used publicly.

The 33-year-old democratic socialist and Queens assemblyman has otherwise declined to denounce Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer who has said that “America deserved 9/11” and has used antisemitic rhetoric in commenting on Israel. Mamdani sat for a lengthy interview with Piker during the primary.

Mamdani’s unyielding approach to opposing Israel underscores just how central the issue is to his self-conception as an activist and an elected official long involved in such causes. “This is something that I will never stray from for the rest of my life,” he explained in a Zoom discussion in 2020 with a pro-Palestinian advocacy group. “This is kind of, in many ways, the founding battle for justice that I’ve had.”

But it also functions as a broader test of how far he can push an avowedly anti-Israel platform in a place that is home to the largest Jewish population of any city in the world. A survey released last week by The New York Times and Siena College showed that more New York City voters held sympathetic views toward Palestinians than Israelis, a trend seen in other national polls.

Still, more than 70% of Jewish New Yorkers surveyed said they sympathized with Israel, while 20% of Jewish respondents sympathized with Palestinians, according to the poll.

Those numbers suggest Mamdani could alienate Jewish voters receptive to his focus on affordability but critical of his positions on Israel — including his renewed pledge to honor a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest from the International Criminal Court, which has accused the prime minister of war crimes in Gaza.

“This is something that I intend to fulfill,” Mamdani told the Times in an interview published on Friday, saying he would order the police to arrest Netanyahu at the airport if he steps foot in the city, a directive that some legal experts said could violate federal law.

Mamdani’s hostility toward Israel has sharpened even as he has otherwise moderated on some views that faced pushback from key voting blocs and party leaders.

The Democratic nominee recently said he would apologize for comments in 2020 in which he called the New York Police Department “racist, anti-queer and a major threat to public safety.” He has backed away from his skepticism of casino development as well as pledges to eliminate specialized high school admissions tests. And he has sought to distance his campaign from some extreme policies promoted by the Democratic Socialists of America — insisting his “platform is not the same as national DSA,” even as he is closely aligned with the organization on Israel.

On Sunday, Mamdani won a crucial endorsement from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been among the most prominent holdouts in New York Democratic leadership. While Hochul, an outspoken supporter of Israel, cited “disagreements” with Mamdani, she made no mention of Israel in her announcement — indicating that top party officials could be avoiding reckoning with his hardline views on such issues as he dominates the divided race less than two months until the November election.

Hochul said that she and Mamdani had “discussed the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally,” adding that she has been “glad to see him meet with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly.”

Sara Forman, the executive director of New York Solidarity Network, a local pro-Israel group that aligns with Democrats, took issue with Hochul’s endorsement. “As we have long appreciated Gov. Kathy Hochul’s support for the Jewish community, we disagree with her decision to endorse Zohran Mamdani, who does not share those same values,” she said in a statement shared with Jewish Insider on Monday. “Gov. Hochul noted the need for Mr. Mamdani to work alongside her in the fight to combat antisemitism, and we will continue to wait for Mr. Mamdani’s actions to match his words.”

As the election nears, it remains to be seen how other Democratic leaders in New York — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) — are planning to address the race as they continue to withhold endorsements. Both Democrats have met with Mamdani but have yet to confirm if they intend to support his campaign.

Some New York Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Laura Gillen (D-NY) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who represent swing districts on Long Island, have said they will not be backing Mamdani, as the GOP seeks to tie his far-left views to the party’s national brand.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), a pro-Israel Jewish Democrat, has withheld his endorsement of Mamdani until he takes “concrete steps” to address concerns raised by Jewish voters over his anti-Israel rhetoric — a caveat the nominee’s recent statements on Israel seemed unlikely to satisfy.