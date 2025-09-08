changing tack

Hudson Institute’s Ken Weinstein tapped as CBS News ombudsman

Ken Weinstein, the former president and CEO of the pro-Israel Hudson Institute think tank, has been named ombudsman of CBS News, where he will be tasked with reviewing complaints about editorial bias from consumers and employees, Paramount announced on Monday.

The hire represents a shift for the news organization, which has faced accusations of anti-Israel bias in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The creation of the new role also follows through on a pledge that Skydance Media had made as it sought approval from the Federal Communications Commission for its merger in late July with Paramount, CBS’ parent company.

Weinstein will report to Jeff Shell, the president of Paramount. “I’ve known him for many years and have great respect for his integrity, sound judgment and thoughtful approach to complex issues,” Shell said in a statement on Monday. “Ken brings not only a wealth of advisory experience in media and beyond but also a calm, measured perspective that makes him exceptionally well-suited to serve as our ombudsman.”

Weinstein, who is currently the Japan chair at the Hudson Institute, previously served as chair of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, now called the U.S. Agency for Global Media, from 2017 to 2020. He was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to Japan in 2020, but his nomination lapsed and he was never confirmed for the role in a full Senate vote.

“I am honored to serve as Ombudsman for CBS News, one of the most respected journalistic institutions in the world,” Weinstein said in a statement on Monday. “I look forward to supporting the talented team behind its reporting and to stewarding public trust in this critical institution.”

Weinstein declined to comment further on his new position.

The appointment comes amid recent reports that Skydance is now nearing a deal to acquire The Free Press and install its founder, Bari Weiss, in a senior editorial role at CBS News.