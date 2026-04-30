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Lawler: Congress expected to push Trump to fill Abraham Accords envoy position

Dozens of GOP lawmakers sent a letter last year urging the president to fill the position created in 2023

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) expects Congress to make another “big push” to urge President Donald Trump to fill the role of special envoy for the Abraham Accords once the Iran conflict subsides.

The role was created in 2023, when Lawler and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) introduced a bill to establish a Senate-confirmed, ambassador-level special envoy position dedicated to expanding the Abraham Accords and Middle East normalization. The measure was ultimately signed into law as part of the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Tasked with strengthening and expanding regional normalization, the special envoy would be responsible for coordinating U.S. strategy across regional embassies, nongovernmental organizations, and international stakeholders.

But despite the legal mandate, the position has remained open. The vacancy has drawn frustration from congressional Republicans, with 47 House GOP members sending a letter in January 2025 urging Trump to immediately fill the post while condemning former President Joe Biden’s failure to do so during his term.

Lawler told Jewish Insider that he would “like to see it filled,” noting that the evolving situation in the region has increased the need for the position. He said it is something he will “continue to advocate for.”

“Obviously there’s been a lot happening in the Middle East over the last year and a half. As we see the situation in Iran get resolved, I do think the Abraham Accords is going to critical moving forward,” Lawler said. “I would like to see somebody fill that position and be entirely dedicated to that work, which I think is going to be a key part of keeping stability in the region.”

Asked whether he expects House Republicans to make another push similar to the January 2025 letter urging Trump to fill the position, Lawler replied: “I do. I think we will.”

“As you see the situation in the Middle East, from the standpoint of Iran, resolve, there will be a big push again on the special envoy.”

“Look, obviously a lot of the focus has been on the role of Steve Witkoff, the [White House] special envoy, and he has been hyper-focused on a lot of these issues that are covered in the Abraham Accords. So I think in some capacity they have been doing this work,” Lawler added. “But I think long term, this was a position we created to accentuate one of the president’s biggest achievements of his first term.”