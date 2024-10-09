Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coates interview

‘He showed that there was accountability, that there is a system of checks and balances,’ she said of anchor Tony Dokoupil

Shari Redstone, the chairwoman of Paramount Global, said on Wednesday that she believed CBS leadership had erred in its handling of internal divisions over a tense interview last week between CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil and author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

“I think they made a mistake here,” Redstone said on a panel at Advertising Week’s conference in New York City. “We all agree that this was not handled correctly, and we all agree that something needs to be done. I don’t have editorial control. I am not an executive, but I have a voice.”

CBS leadership determined on Monday that the interview did not meet the network’s editorial standards, citing Dokoupil’s tone in a contentious exchange where he challenged Coates on the views put forth in his new book, The Message, which is highly critical of Israel.

But Redstone, who said she had spoken directly with Dokoupil, defended the CBS anchor, who is Jewish, saying she felt that “Tony did a great job with that interview.”

“I think he handled himself and showed the world and modeled what civil discourse is,” she said. “He showed that there was accountability, that there is a system of checks and balances, and frankly, I was very proud of the work that he did.”

Redstone said on the panel, focused on “using engaging content to fight hate,” that she was “very glad” CBS had chosen to interview Coates, even as she disagreed with the network’s assessment of Dokoupil’s conduct.

“I’m very glad that we gave him an opportunity to speak,” she said. “But we have to also provide the opportunity to challenge him on what he says, just like we challenge everybody else.”