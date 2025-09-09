Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

Israeli airstrikes target senior Hamas officials in Qatar

RECENT NEWS

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertent...ly stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position ...on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long reco...rd of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism ...still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against No...rges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, a...ntisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS ini...tiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming ...years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ respon...sibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

China uses WWII memory to project power in military parade a...nd international diplomacy

Genocide scholars’ resolution accusing Israel ‘deeply ...problematic,’ member says

Nadler’s handpicked successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani ...endorsement

D.C. suburb stirs controversy by mandating Palestinian folkt...ale as required first grade reading

New Humash features Rabbi Sacks’ posthumously published tran...slations

Negotiations for next U.S.-Israel aid deal faces uphill batt...le with changing political tides

Graham targets Norway over BDS

Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon d...uring bipartisan visit

Qatari government-aligned newspaper editor called on Hamas t...o kidnap IDF soldiers

Under pressure from left-wing activists, DNC Chair Ken Marti...n withdraws Israel resolution

Game changer: Kevin Youkilis reflects on Judaism and antisem...itism as an MLB all-star

New ADL report highlights white supremacist forum inspiring ...school shooters

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes i...n push for influence

Klobuchar rebukes Fateh campaign staffers who glorified Oct.... 7 attacks

Seb Gorka slams Tucker Carlson as ‘Pat Buchanan in a new gui...se’

Top D.C. Jewish official urges Jamie Raskin to withdraw from... anti-Israel resolution

Mike Huckabee sounds cautious note on status of ceasefire ne...gotiations

Brad Sherman keeps a wary eye on younger primary opposition

AIPAC stands by Katherine Clark as she walks back ‘genocide’... comment 

Leading Jewish groups urge universities to pursue reforms to... deal with antisemitism

Raskin backs bill severely restricting U.S. arms transfers t...o Israel

Klobuchar, Walz staying silent over Fateh staffers’ antisemi...tism

Lawler bill would repeal decades-old provision on U.S. diplo...matic facility construction in Israel

Ciattarelli focuses on Jewish voters as he seeks an upset in... the N.J. governor’s race

Buttigieg’s about-face on Israel signals possible shift in D...emocratic politics

Toronto film festival reverses decision, will air Oct. 7 doc...umentary

Omar Fateh’s staff defended Oct. 7, denied Israel’s right to... exist

DNC confronts anti-Israel push from party delegates

Jay Schottenstein has great genes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders completes first trip to Israel as Ark...ansas governor

Trump-aligned evangelicals push Republicans to call out anti...semitism on the right

Trump’s latest DC target: George Washington University

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund cuts Israeli holdings, while ...courting top American pro-Israel execs

Facing criticism from all sides, Netanyahu claims new Gaza p...lan will ‘end the war speedily’

Under pressure from Jewish leaders, Spanberger responds to V...a. Dem’s anti-Israel posts

Prosecutors announce hate crimes charges against D.C. museum... shooter

How Hamas directs the distribution of cash from aid groups i...n Gaza: report

Fire-bombing targeting Jewish family and IDF veteran rocks S...t. Louis Jewish community

CNN, Channel 12 anchors debut new book on antisemitism for m...iddle schoolers

Virginia Democrat under fire for calling Zionism ‘evil’ whil...e leading Education Committee

NJ Jewish leader Jeff Grayzel running for Congress as a ‘pro...ud Jew and a proud Zionist’

Shapiro says U.S. has ‘moral responsibility’ to provide aid ...to Gaza

FBI report: American Jews remain the most targeted religious... group

Harvard funding Hillel’s security costs but not doing the sa...me for Chabad

Pro-Israel groups post strong fundraising figures in first h...alf of 2025

Lessons from Gaza disengagement remain relevant 20 years lat...er

Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in G...aza

Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Is...rael during Senate campaign

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrives in Israel

Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to b...lock aid to Israel

Klobuchar explains her flip against Israel in supporting cut...off to military aid

Ossoff’s vote to block arms sale to Israel hampers his Jewis...h outreach efforts

Pirro prioritizes fighting antisemitism in her new role as U....S. attorney

Rep. Khanna, progressives push for U.S. recognition of Pales...tinian state

Harvard agrees to cover security costs for campus Hillel

Majority of Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israe...l

Mike Johnson: ‘Suffering and misery’ in Gaza is ‘quite alarm...ing to see’

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Securing government payouts as the primary achievement for using state power to freeze a private university’s funds makes the whole enterprise seem like extortion

Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

Students enter campus on the first day of the fall semester at Columbia University in New York City, United States on September 2, 2025.

By
Haley Cohen
Josh Kraushaar
September 9, 2025

Over the weekend, The New York Times published a story contending that the momentum for settlements with elite universities was stalling amid divisions between those in the Trump administration looking to make a deal and those looking for more meaningful reforms in combating antisemitism. 

The story glossed over the related development we’ve been hearing from officials involved in the negotiating process: that a zeal for dealmaking from some officials is overshadowing the main reason the Trump administration was playing hardball with these schools in the first place — the rampant antisemitism that has been festering on campus.

In fact, the word “antisemitism” was hardly mentioned in the lengthy NYT story, a sign in itself of the administration’s flagging focus.

Indeed, many of the deals struck — along with the outlines of potential future deals — have focused on the dollar amounts in the settlement, without requiring many significant reforms that would deal with antisemitism at the elite schools.

Columbia University agreed in July, following a lengthy legal battle, to pay a $200 million settlement over three years to the federal government. In addition to the legal penalty, the Ivy League school — which did not admit to wrongdoing in the resolution agreement — pledged to implement a series of commitments aimed at protecting Jewish students. 

These include further incorporating the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism by requiring its Office of Institutional Equity to embrace the definition; appointing a Title VI coordinator to review alleged violations of the Civil Rights Act; requiring antisemitism training for all students, faculty and staff; and refusing to recognize or meet with anti-Israel student coalition Columbia University Apartheid Divest.

On Columbia’s campus, some pro-Israel students expressed disappointment over those “largely symbolic” commitments, which diverged from a list of reforms initially demanded by the Trump administration. 

Soon after Columbia, Brown University entered into an agreement with the Trump administration to restore hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding. The settlement also primarily focused on money rather than reform, although unlike Columbia, Brown was not required to pay a fine directly to the federal government. The university instead agreed to pay $50 million over 10 years to workforce development organizations in Rhode Island. It also agreed to launch a third-party campus climate survey in an effort to protect Jewish students. 

Meanwhile, the conversation surrounding a possible settlement with Harvard has increasingly centered on the significant size of the potential payment — a whopping half-billion dollars — over any of the institutional changes the university will need to make. Sources familiar with the dealmaking confirm to Jewish Insider that President Donald Trump himself is increasingly enamored with the size of the payment, which has led some of his advisors to focus less on reforms and more on the money.

“There’s growing dissatisfaction with the White House letting universities buy their way out of accountability with no meaningful change. It’s clear they’ve been totally out-negotiated,” said one source familiar with the negotiations. 

Reading the Times story, the administration officials working to fight against the universities’ harassment of their Jewish students were caricatured as “ideologically driven aides,” whereas those looking to cut lucrative financial deals were portrayed as the pragmatists. 

The reality is the opposite. Securing government payouts as the primary achievement for using state power to freeze a private university’s funds makes the whole enterprise seem like extortion. Putting in the work to make sure these abuses don’t happen again is what would make the exertion of government power more justifiable.

Indeed, the outcome of this showdown with elite universities — with negotiations with Cornell and Northwestern taking place now — will be a test of whether many of the systemic abuses that led to the extraordinary freeze on research funding will be rolled back, or whether the tolerance of anti-Jewish discrimination on campus could become the new normal.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.