DONE DEAL
Columbia reaches $200 million settlement with Trump administration
The university ‘does not admit to wrongdoing’ despite reaching the agreement, Acting President Claire Shipman said
JEENAH MOON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Columbia University announced on Wednesday that it reached a deal with the Trump administration to restore some $400 million in federal funding that was cut by the government in March due to the university’s record dealing with antisemitism since...
