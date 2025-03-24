Columbia University protests continue as administration negotiates with White House

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

Ad nauseam

Columbia University protests continue as administration negotiates with White House

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the university is ‘on the right track’ to restore funding but must implement terms of agreement

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Demonstrators rally in support of Palestine outside of Columbia University on March 24, 2025 in New York City.

By
Haley Cohen
March 24, 2025

Pro-Israel students returned to Columbia University from spring break on Monday cautiously optimistic that ongoing negotiations between university leaders and the Trump administration would herald an end to the antisemitic demonstrations that have roiled the campus since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks. 

Instead, students were greeted with familiar protests and disruptions. Dozens of masked demonstrators overtook campus, hanging a large “Free Palestine” sign from a building and chanting so loudly it could be heard from inside classrooms. 

The negotiations, which were announced on Friday and include rules around the wearing of masks on campus as well as oversight of the school’s Middle Eastern studies department, are a first step toward restoring $400 million in federal funding, according to both the university and the White House. 

The reforms agreed upon between Columbia and the federal government include a policy that administration can ask those covering their faces with masks on campus to present identification; clarification of time, place and manner restrictions to clearly state that protests in academic buildings are prohibited; the hiring of 36 “special officers who will have the ability to remove individuals from campus and/or arrest them”; advancing Columbia’s Tel Aviv Center; and putting the Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African studies department and the Center for Palestine Studies under the purview of a senior vice provost, who will be appointed by the university and will supervise course material and non-tenure faculty hiring. 

On Sunday, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon told CNN that Columbia is “on the right track” to restore the $400 million that the federal government cut from the university on March 7, but she declined to confirm that the canceled grants and contracts would be reinstated. 

Jewish leaders, both on and off Columbia’s campus, remain skeptical over whether the concessions will bring a new normal to campus — noting that any changes will come down to the implementation of the agreed upon terms. 

Eden Yadegar, a senior studying Middle East studies and modern Jewish studies who has testified before Congress about the antisemitism she has faced on Columbia’s campus, called the government’s list of reforms “not only constructive but necessary.” 

“Until Columbia effectively implements these reforms, though, there is no judgement to be made. Contrary to much reporting, Columbia has not implemented the vast majority of these reforms — such as banning masks when used to intimidate or conceal identity, or instituting common time, place and manner protest guidelines,” Yadegar told Jewish Insider. “This is not a value judgement but rather a fact — despite talks with the federal government, Columbia has yet to take meaningful action in comprehensively implementing their list of reforms.” 

Eliana Goldin, a fourth-year political science major and co-chair of the campus pro-Israel group Aryeh, argued that this is “definitely not” a moment of reform for the university. 

Goldin expressed that she believes that Columbia was “intentionally vague” in its document provided to the federal government on updates to its priorities. “It’s not a done deal,” she said. 

“It is promising that Columbia has articulated a plan to address antisemitism,” Brian Cohen, executive director of Columbia Hillel, told JI. Cohen said that the plan could “move us in the right direction,” noting that “there is a lot of work to be done to change the culture of Columbia.” 

Next steps between the university and the government remain unclear, Cohen said.

“The effectiveness of these changes will depend entirely on their implementation and enforcement,” the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement. “Columbia must be held accountable for putting these commitments into action. Such practices must protect free speech and academic freedom but not extend to rule breaking actions.” 

On Monday, the Trump administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism said in a statement that Columbia’s “compliance with the Task Force’s preconditions is only the first step in rehabilitating its relationship with the government, and more importantly, its students and faculty.” 

The task force added that “the decisive steps” should “serve as a roadmap for universities with similar problems across the country.” 

“Columbia’s early steps are a positive sign, but they must continue to show that they are serious in their resolve to end anti-Semitism and protect all students and faculty on their campus through permanent and structural reform,” Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner and Task Force member Josh Gruenbaum said in a statement. “Other universities that are being investigated by the Task Force should expect the same level of scrutiny and swiftness of action if they don’t act to protect their students and stop anti-Semitic behavior on campus.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice