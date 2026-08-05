EXCLUSIVE

Virginia Foxx takes on Stony Brook University over anti-Israel professor

‘University administrators who turn a blind eye to caustic antisemitism and harassment within the ranks of their institutions have spines made of gelatin,’ Foxx said in a statement

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) blasted Stony Brook University over its failure to take action against a professor who has been involved in anti-Israel activism, including reportedly harassing and accosting patrons at a Long Island restaurant.

“University administrators who turn a blind eye to caustic antisemitism and harassment within the ranks of their institutions have spines made of gelatin. They cave to the political mob at every turn and tacitly endorse those who carry the water for this abhorrent ideology,” Foxx said in a statement to Jewish Insider. “It’s disgusting, shameful behavior. Our Republican majorities and this administration remain resolute in our mandate to snuff out antisemitism no matter where it may rear its ugly head.”

The statement from Foxx, who previously chaired the House Education & Workforce Committee and now leads the Rules Committee, came in response to a recent incident in which Stony Brook professor Joshua Dubnau allegedly engaged in a demonstration inside a restaurant In Sag Harbor, N.Y., accusing patrons and the owner of profiting from genocide in Gaza.

Dubnau was previously arrested, but not charged, for involvement in an anti-Israel encampment at Stony Brook.