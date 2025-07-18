campus beat
Columbia Jewish students, alumni critique school’s commitments to combat antisemitism as ‘bare minimum’
But the changes announced by the university won praise from the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt and the school’s Hillel executive director
JEENAH MOON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
As Jewish students and alumni at Columbia University await the final details of the university’s prospective deal with the Trump administration, some are expressing skepticism that a list of commitments announced by the school this week to address antisemitism...
Become a premium subscriber