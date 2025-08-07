ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY
NYC, Israel launch joint economic council to deepen tech and business ties
The new initiative, backed by both governments, seeks to formalize innovation and investment partnerships across sectors like AI, cyber, and education
Haley Cohen
The New York City-Israel Economic Council, a new joint initiative between the two governments aimed at building economic ties, hosted its launch event on Wednesday at New York City Hall.
The council is a reflection of “the long...
Become a premium subscriber