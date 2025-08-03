TAR HEEL TAKE
Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to block aid to Israel
The former NC governor: He ‘generally does not believe we should withhold aid from a critical ally like Israel when they have to defend themselves against countries like Iran’
Allison Joyce/Getty Images
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper, the state’s former governor, rejected efforts to withhold U.S. aid to Israel, days after the Senate voted on legislation to block certain U.S. arms sales to Israel, his campaign told Jewish Insider....
