policy plank
Young Democrats of America calls Israel’s war in Gaza ‘ongoing genocide’
The party’s youth advocacy arm amended its platform last weekend, incorporating growing anti-Israel sentiment in its ranks
Screenshot
The Young Democrats of America, a leading youth advocacy group representing party members under the age of 36, approved a new platform at its recent national convention accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza, raising long-simmering internal tensions over Middle...
