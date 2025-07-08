approval on air
RJC launches ad praising Trump’s strikes on Iran, timed to Netanyahu visit
The ad, airing on broadcast TV in the Washington area, says the U.S. strikes on Iran ‘made the world safer … Only President Trump had the courage to stop them’
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Republican Jewish Coalition is launching a new television ad buy in the Washington area timed to coincide with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit this week praising President Donald Trump’s decision to support Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear...
Become a premium subscriber