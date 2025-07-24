STALLING TACTICS
Sen. Rand Paul delays Mike Waltz’s confirmation over ‘anti-Trump’ concerns
Paul told JI he’s refusing to vote to move Waltz out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with a favorable recommendation, as is standard practice, but would vote for a neutral recommendation
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is delaying efforts to confirm former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations over Waltz’s previous support for a continued U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan.
Paul told Jewish Insider...
Become a premium subscriber