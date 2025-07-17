conference conversation
McGurk: History of Israel-Hamas talks is ‘being rewritten by people that weren’t involved’
The former Biden administration official said that the Israel-Hamas war 'could have stopped multiple times if Hamas stopped the war and released hostages — multiple, multiple times'
Screenshot
ASPEN, Colo. – Former U.S. and Israeli officials speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday emphasized that Hamas bears responsibility for the failure of hostage release and ceasefire talks, and discussed the possible paths to ending the war...
Become a premium subscriber
A paid subscription is required to access this page.
Become a premium subscriber