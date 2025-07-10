ANALYSIS
Netanyahu highlights hostage talks in Blair House reception
'We are going to succeed, we’ll bring them all home,' Netanyahu said, repeatedly acknowledging hostage family members in the room
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted senior administration officials, leaders from Jewish and pro-Israel Christian groups and hostage families for a reception last night at Blair House during his third visit to the United States this year.
Netanyahu was...
