New John Cornyn ad hits Ken Paxton over ties to Tucker Carlson

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Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Lebanon

Israel announces willingness to enter peace talks with Leban...on

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries voted down in committee

DNC resolution criticizing AIPAC involvement in primaries vo...ted down in committee

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Hawkish Republican senators standing behind Trump’s ceasefir...e deal with Iran

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Trump says he doesn’t respond to Tucker Carlson’s calls anymore

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Texas Dems to consider resolutions on Israel arms embargo, blasting pro-Israel groups

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Trump reiterates threats to hit Iran’s economic engine if no deal reached by Tuesday

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Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Iranian propaganda about U.S. war

Former intelligence official Joe Kent amplifies false Irania...n propaganda about U.S. war

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Deal or detonation: Clock ticks down for Washington and Tehr...an to reach an agreement

As antisemitic attacks mount, Canadian Jews ask whether they still belong

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White House requests budget cuts for FEMA, DOJ programs, boosts defense spending

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Top American Prospect editor peddles antisemitic conspiracy ...theories online

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Trump at a crossroads on Iran: Will he or won’t he send in t...roops?

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Israel

DNC committee to consider resolutions condemning AIPAC, Isra...el

FBI: Temple Israel attack was ‘Hezbollah-inspired’

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Knesset approves death penalty for Palestinian terrorists convicted of murder

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Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

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Family of China-allied tech mogul embedded in Zohran Mamdani’s movement

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McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes

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Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

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New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism on Instagram

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Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to Iranian aggression

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Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

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Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

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Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

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Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

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Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

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University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

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Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

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Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

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Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

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Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

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After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

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EXCLUSIVE

New John Cornyn ad hits Ken Paxton over ties to Tucker Carlson

The digital spot is one of the first GOP ads to target the far-right commentator

Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general and Republican US Senate candidate, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas, on Friday, March 27, 2026.

By
Marc Rod
April 10, 2026

A new ad by Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) reelection campaign will hit his runoff primary opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, over his ties to far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, pointing to Carlson’s criticisms of President Donald Trump, while also honing in on his attacks against Trump’s support for Israel and the war in Iran.

The minute-long ad — a five-figure buy set to begin airing on digital platforms on Friday, Jewish Insider has learned — appears to be one of the first mentions of Carlson as a target in GOP primary campaigns.

The ad opens by highlighting Trump’s support for Israel and efforts to counter Iran, contrasting that with Carlson, whom the ad states is “attacking our president for keeping America and Israel safe,” including a clip of Carlson describing the Iran war as “vile, on every level.”

It highlights that Trump had attacked Carlson as a “low IQ person” and a “fool” before playing a clip of Paxton appearing on Carlson’s show, in which Carlson expresses his support for the attorney general. “Ken Paxton still accepts Tucker Carlson’s endorsement,” the ad intones.

“Ken Paxton is taking Carlson’s side over President Trump,” the ad claims. “President Trump and MAGA stand with Israel. Ken Paxton and Tucker Carlson stand for nothing.”

Paxton has, in fact, been strongly supportive of the war in Iran and of Israel and has not expressed similar views to Carlson on the subject.

The ad closes with what appears to be an AI-generated selfie depicting Carlson and Paxton, next to a running money counting machine — a reference to corruption scandals involving Paxton, which Cornyn has highlighted on the campaign trail.

“It’s time for the crook to renounce the fool,” the ad’s narrator states.

Recent public polling has found Paxton with a narrow lead over Cornyn in the runoff, even though he trailed Cornyn in the three-person GOP primary last month. While Trump was, at one point, expected to endorse a candidate for the runoff race to clear the field, he has not yet done so.

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