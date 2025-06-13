Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Iran Strike Fallout

Macron-backed U.N. conference touting Palestinian statehood postponed

The French president cites travel issues for cancellation as he defends Israel’s strikes on Iran

Photo by CHRISTOPHE ENA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on October 24, 2023 in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Macron's visit comes more than two weeks after Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip and killed at least 1,400 people and amid Israel's retaliatory strikes.

By
Emily Jacobs
June 13, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that his upcoming United Nations conference with Saudi Arabia promoting international recognition of a Palestinian state has been postponed following Israel’s attack on Iran.

Speaking to reporters from Paris, Macron said that the conference would need to be rescheduled for logistical purposes, citing the inability of Palestinian Authority officials to travel to U.N. headquarters in New York next week to participate. 

The Trump administration was opposed to the conference, titled “The High Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” and urged U.N. member states against participating. Pro-Israel Republicans on Capitol Hill also criticized the gathering, which was scheduled to take place June 17-20, as a distraction from U.S. efforts to secure peace in the region.

Despite his campaign for Palestinian statehood recognition, Macron was quick to defend Israel’s strikes on Iran, releasing a statement early Friday criticizing Tehran for its nuclear program and supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. At his press conference later Friday, he argued that Iran was heavily responsible for the current unrest in the Middle East by building its nuclear program against the requests of the West and other actors in the region. 

Still, he urged restraint in both the press conference and his statement. 

“France has repeatedly condemned Iran’s ongoing nuclear program and has taken all appropriate diplomatic measures in response. In this context, France reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure its security. To avoid jeopardizing the stability of the entire region, I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to de-escalate,” Macron’s statement read. 

“Peace and security for all in the region must remain our guiding principle,” the statement continued.

A U.N. spokesperson did not immediately respond to Jewish Insider’s request for comment on the conference. 

