Jeffries: Mamdani is ‘going to have to clarify his position’ on intifada slogan

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), in some of his first comments on presumptive Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s controversial remarks, said on Sunday that the state legislator will “have to clarify” his position on the slogan “globalize the intifada,” which Mamdani has defended in recent weeks.

“‘Globalizing the intifada,’ by way of example, is not an acceptable phrase, and he’s going to have to clarify his position on that as he moves forward,” Jeffries said on ABC’s “This Week.” “With respect to the Jewish communities that I represent, I think our nominee is going to have to convince folks that he is prepared to aggressively address the rise of antisemitism in the city of New York.”

Jeffries made clear that he was not yet endorsing Mamdani.

The highest-ranking House Democrat added that the mayor of New York City, regardless of party, needs to “commit to the safety and well-being of all of the people of the city of New York, and when there are moments of crisis and a rise in anti-Jewish hate, that’s a threshold that, of course, needs to be crossed.”

Mamdani said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he doesn’t personally use the phrase “globalize the intifada,” but declined to condemn it, arguing that it’s not the mayor’s place to police speech.

“The language that I use and the language that I will continue to use to lead this city is that which speaks clearly to my intent, which is an intent grounded in a belief in universal human rights,” Mamdani said.

“I’ve heard from many Jewish New Yorkers who have shared their concerns with me, especially in light of the horrific attacks that we saw in Washington, D.C., and in Boulder, Colo., about this moment of antisemitism in our country and in our city,” Mamdani continued. “And I’ve heard those fears, and I’ve had those conversations, and ultimately, they are part and parcel of why, in my campaign, I’ve put forward a commitment to increase funding for anti-hate crime programming by 800%. I don’t believe that the role of the mayor is to police speech in the manner, especially, of [President] Donald Trump, who has put one New Yorker in jail who has just returned to his family, Mahmoud Khalil, for that very supposed crime of speech.”

Mamdani said that action is more important than discussing the issue.

“What I think I need to show is the ability to not only talk about something but to tackle it and to make clear that there’s no room for antisemitism in this city,” Mamdani said. “And we have to root out that bigotry, and ultimately, we do that through the actions. And that is the mayor I will be, one that protects Jewish New Yorkers and lives up to that commitment through the work that I do.”