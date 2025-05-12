Netanyahu calls to ‘wean’ Israel off U.S. aid amid growing tensions

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

BREAKING IDF Staff-Sgt. Edan Alexander has been returned from being held hostage

RECENT NEWS

Emily Damari denounces Pulitzer board for awarding journalis...t who ridiculed hostages

Kash Patel questioned about U.S. attorney nominee’s Nazi tie...s

Haverford College president repeatedly dodges questions at a...ntisemitism hearing

Catholic cardinals shared Italian Jews’ concerns that pope ‘...abandoned’ them, veteran journalist says

Trump says U.S. will stop bombing campaign on Houthis ‘effec...tive immediately’

AJC joins university groups to express concern about Trump a...pproach to campus antisemitism

Union critical of Israel targets Monsey Hasidic community wi...th anti-Lawler ads

Schakowsky retirement sets up Illinois Democratic primary ba...ttle over Mideast policy

Witkoff predicts expansion of Abraham Accords coming soon

Kemp’s decision to pass on Senate race leaves Jewish voters ...up for grabs

Ritchie Torres calls on NYC to cancel Central Park performan...ce by anti-Israel artist Kehlani

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

relationship reset

Netanyahu calls to ‘wean’ Israel off U.S. aid amid growing tensions

The idea had previously been championed by a lone Likud lawmaker, but is receiving renewed attention

President Donald J. Trump holds a joint news conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4, 2025. This is Trump’s first joint news conference with a foreign leader in his second term. (Photo by Joshua Sukoff/Medill News Service)

By
Lahav Harkov
May 12, 2025

Israel needs to begin the move towards ending its reliance on U.S. military aid, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday, amid disputes with the Trump administration over a wide range of national security issues.

“We receive close to $4 billion for arms. I think we will have to wean ourselves off of American security aid, just as we weaned ourselves off of American economic aid,” Netanyahu said. He added that, just as stopping economic aid helped spur economic growth in Israel, stopping military aid could help the defense sector.

The remark was made in the context of talks with the U.S. about the next 10-year aid package for Israel and was unprompted, his spokesman told Jewish Insider.

Netanyahu previously spoke of phasing out U.S. military aid after his disputes with former President Joe Biden and his administration about delivering arms to Israel last year. The Trump administration removed some of the restrictions, but there are new tensions between Jerusalem and Washington about a long list of diplomatic and security matters. 

Israel’s defense establishment reportedly prepared plans to attack Iranian nuclear facilities in the coming months, while the Trump administration is now engaged in extensive diplomacy with Iran in hopes of reaching a deal over its nuclear program. The Trump administration is open to working with Saudi Arabia on a civilian nuclear program, something that Israel has had misgivings about and was previously meant to be part of a normalization deal between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

Netanyahu announced plans last week to continue a new, intensive phase of the war in Gaza meant to defeat Hamas, while President Donald Trump is now focused on ending the war and securing a deal to free the remaining hostages. 

In addition, Qatar pushed Hamas to free Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, a New Jersey native, as a gesture to Trump as he visits Doha, the Gulf state’s capital, cutting Israel out of the deal. Jerusalem was also blindsided by the U.S. ceasefire with the Houthis last week, which did not include an end to attacks on Israel and was announced days after the Yemeni terrorist group shot a missile at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Trump to thank him for his effort to free Alexander, and the president said he is committed to continuing to work closely with Netanyahu, according to the Prime Minister’s Office readout. 

Netanyahu also met with Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who was in Israel for Alexander’s release on Monday, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. They discussed efforts by Witkoff to secure another ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 more living hostages.

Israel is sending a team to Doha on Tuesday to continue hostage talks, including Netanyahu’s Diplomatic Advisor Ophir Falk, Hostage Coordinator Gal Hirsch and a Mossad representative whose name cannot be published.

“The prime minister clarified that negotiations can only take place under fire,” Netanyahu’s office said, referring to the plan to intensify the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s comment on weaning Israel off of American military aid also came at a time that the idea, once taboo, is gaining momentum on the Israeli right.

Likud lawmaker Amit Halevi, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has been holding subcommittee meetings to advance the idea and traveled to Washington earlier this year and held meetings on Capitol Hill to promote it.

“Biden or Trump, Witkoff or [former Secretary of State Tony] Blinken, there is one clear conclusion from the last two years,” Halevi said on Monday. “Israel needs to be independent and not reliant. [Israel is] already 77 years old, it’s time to be weaned. This is an important statement by Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Israel currently receives $3.3 billion annually in U.S. foreign aid as part of a package that expires in 2028, and additional funding for missile defense and other security needs. The previous Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2016, such that talks for the next one will likely begin next year.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice