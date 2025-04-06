campus beat

Dozens of student visas terminated across UC schools

Several University of California campuses on Friday became the latest targets of the Trump administration’s ongoing terminations of international student visas.

The University of California said in a statement that it “is aware that international students across several of our campuses have been impacted by recent SEVIS [Student and Exchange Visitor Information System] terminations.”

The UC system, which is comprised of 10 campuses, called the situation “fluid,” noting that it continues “to monitor and assess its implications for the UC community and the students affected. We are committed to doing what we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law. In doing that, the University will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws.”

UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Davis and UC Irvine confirmed that their campuses have been impacted by visa cancellations, noting that the federal government has not offered explanations for the terminations. A Berkeley spokesperson confirmed that two students and two recent graduates have had their visas revoked.

UCSD said in a statement that five students had their F-1 visas terminated “without warning” and that a sixth student “was detained at the border, denied entry and deported to their home country.”

The crackdown comes days after the UC system announced a systemwide hiring freeze.

Student visa cancellations have swept the country since President Donald Trump returned to the White House earlier this year. On Jan. 29, Trump signed an executive order described as an effort to “marshall all federal resources” to “combat the explosion of antisemitism on our campuses and in our streets since Oct. 7, 2023.”

The order calls for the deportation of foreign nationals living in the U.S. and foreign students who broke the law in the course of anti-Israel protests on American campuses. “To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump said in the fact sheet. “I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a March 27 press conference that 300 student visas had been revoked at schools including Columbia University, Tufts University and The Ohio State University. Several of the cases, such as the high-profile detention of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, have raised questions about due process and First Amendment rights. Asked whether the visa cancellations at UC schools were related to anti-Israel campus demonstrations, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told The Los Angeles Times, “We’d have to look on a case by case basis.”