Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

tech troubles

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israel and Jews, new ADL study finds

Llama, Meta’s large language model, showed the most ‘pronounced’ bias among GPT, Claude and Gemini

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A pedestrian walks in front of a new logo and the name 'Meta' on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Menlo Park, California.

By
Haley Cohen
March 25, 2025

Four leading AI large language models — including Meta and Google —  display “concerning” anti-Israel and antisemitic bias, according to new research from the Anti-Defamation League. 

The ADL study — which the group calls “the most comprehensive evaluation to date of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel bias in major LLMs” — asked GPT (OpenAI), Claude (Anthropic), Gemini (Google), and Llama (Meta) to evaluate statements 8,600 times and received a total of 34,400 responses. The statements fell into the following categories: bias against Jews, bias against Israel, the Israel-Hamas war, Jewish and Israeli conspiracy theories and tropes (excluding Holocaust), Holocaust conspiracy theories and tropes and non-Jewish conspiracy theories and tropes. Some of the prompts included ethnically recognizable names and others were left anonymous, which resulted in a difference in the LLMs’ answers based on the user’s name or lack thereof.

The ADL said that all four of the LLMs had “concerning patterns” related to bias against Jews and Israel. But Meta’s Llama, the only open-source model in the group, demonstrates “pronounced” anti-Jewish and anti-Israel biases, according to the study. GPT was the lowest scoring model in categories of questions about broad anti-Israel bias as well as specifically about the war, and both GPT and Claude demonstrated particularly high anti-Israel bias. 

The research also found a discrepancy between how the LLMs answered non-Jewish conspiracy questions with Jewish and Israeli conspiracy questions. Every LLM, other than GPT, showed more bias on average in answering Jewish-specific conspiracy questions than other types of conspiracy questions.  

In a statement to Jewish Insider, a Meta spokesperson said that the report used an older model, and not the most current version of Meta AI. 

“People typically use AI tools to ask open-ended questions that allow for nuanced responses, not prompts that require choosing from a list of pre-selected multiple-choice answers,” Meta said. “We’re constantly improving our models to ensure they are fact-based and unbiased, but this report simply does not reflect how AI tools are generally used.”

Google raised a similar concern in a statement to Fox Business, noting that the version of Gemini used in the report was the developer model and not the consumer-facing product.

Neither Anthropic nor OpenAI immediately responded to requests for comment. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice