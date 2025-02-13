fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Behind the scenes of Netanyahu’s White House visit

Trump’s Gaza takeover plan met with bafflement, skepticism f...rom Senate lawmakers

Trump: U.S. will ‘take over’ and rebuild Gaza

Netanyahu and Vance to meet

United Airlines announces resumption of flights to Tel Aviv

Department of Education launches antisemitism investigations... into five universities

DOJ announces task force to combat antisemitism

Sen. Lindsey Graham reiterates support for Israel striking I...ran’s nuclear facilities

New IDF chief Eyal Zamir has Washington ties

Keith Siegel, Ofer Kalderon, Yarden Bibas released from Hama...s captivity 

The exclusive Chautauqua Institution wrestles with antisemit...ism inside its gates

Hamas frees three Israeli, five Thai hostages

Quick Hits

ON THE HILL

House Committee advances university foreign donations disclosure bill

The DETERRENT Act passed the House Education and Workforce Committee on a party line vote

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Chairman Tim Walberg, R-Mich., attends the House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on "The State of American Education" in the Ryaburn House Office Building on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
February 13, 2025

The House Education and Workforce Committee voted on party lines on Wednesday to advance legislation that would tighten requirements for colleges and universities to report and disclose foreign donations.

Such donations have become a concern for the Jewish community since Oct. 7, 2023, amid worries that funding from states hostile to Israel — including Iran and Qatar — is fueling antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses. The bill passed the House 246-170 last year, with 31 Democrats supporting it. The Senate did not take it up at the time.

The bill, the DETERRENT Act, is sponsored by Reps. Michael Baumgartner (R-WA) and Tim Walberg (R-MI). It requires schools to report any foreign donations above $50,000, down from $250,000 under current law, and requires them to disclose donations of any size from countries of concern, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

It also requires schools to obtain a waiver to enter into contracts with countries of concern, mandates that schools disclose foreign contracts with and gifts to faculty and researchers and requires private colleges to file annual endowment investment reports.

It imposes new penalties for failing to properly disclose foreign donations, including substantial fines based on the amount of federal funding that schools receive.

Democrats argued during the committee meeting that the legislation would not achieve its intended effect and would be needlessly burdensome on schools and their faculty and staff. They also criticized the Trump administration’s moves to cut research grants to institutes of higher education and plans to eliminate the Department of Education.

The bill bypassed the committee in the previous Congress, and none of the Democrats on the committee voted for it on the House floor.

The Orthodox Union endorsed the DETERRENT Act.

“For too long, hostile governments have funneled billions of dollars into American universities to spread anti-American and antisemitic propaganda,” Nathan Diament, the executive director of public policy for the Orthodox Union, said in a statement. “Much of this money is hidden from public scrutiny. We urge Congress to act swiftly to pass this bill, and put an end to foreign-backed antisemitism in higher education.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice