Can ICC sanctions get to 60 votes in the Senate?

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

USAID-backed report about famine in Gaza taken down after cr...iticism from U.S. ambassador to Israel

Tree of Life shooter excluded from Biden death row commutati...ons

Trump taps Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for p...olicy

How the Antisemitism Awareness Act fell apart

The Palestinian Authority’s fight for survival in the West... Bank — and its implications for Gaza

Trump brings the majlis to Mar-a-Lago

Maryland state legislator blasts Van Hollen at JCRC breakfas...t

Ireland’s chilly relations towards Israel turning more hos...tile

FBI admits error for saying graduating National Academy stud...ent from ‘State of Palestine’

How Australia went from ‘goldene medina’ to ‘vitriol a...nd vilification’ of Jews

Assad regime’s fall ‘tremendously resets the table of se...curity in the Middle East,’ former top Pentagon official says

Quick Hits

voting plans

Can ICC sanctions get to 60 votes in the Senate?

There are early signals that some Democrats will back the bill, but none are telegraphing their views yet

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

General view with a sign with the official logo and inscription of the International Criminal Court, an intergovernmental organization and international tribunal seated in The Hague, Netherlands.

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
January 9, 2025

Legislation imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court is expected to pass the House on Thursday with bipartisan support, but it remains unclear whether it can pick up sufficient Democratic backing in the Senate to meet the 60-vote threshold in the upper chamber.

Depending on when it comes up for a Senate vote, the legislation will likely need seven or eight Democrats’ votes to pass. There are early signals that some Democrats will back the bill, but none are offering concrete stances yet. 

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who voted for the bill as a House member last year, told Jewish Insider that she hadn’t given the issue any thought yet, but “I tend to vote consistently.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told JI she supports sanctions in concept, but will want to review the specific bill that Republicans plan to bring forward.

“Sen. Rosen supports sanctioning the ICC in response to its biased targeting of Israel, and she hopes this can be done in a bipartisan way,” the spokesperson said. “She looks forward to reviewing the legislation that comes before the Senate.”

The bill has not yet been formally introduced in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has described the legislation as an early priority, but has not yet specified a concrete timeline for its advancement.

Four other Senate Democrats served in the House when the ICC sanctions bill initially came up for a vote last year. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) voted for the legislation but did not respond to a request for comment, Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) was not present, while Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) voted against it.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told JI last May that sanctions “should be a part of our conversation, 100%,” but did not respond to a request for comment on his plans for the vote.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told JI last year that he has “always had deep concerns about the ICC’s long-term, anti-Israel bias,” but a spokesperson declined to say how he might vote before a vote is officially announced.

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Gary Peters (D-MI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) and Chris Murphy (D-CT) all told JI on Tuesday they hadn’t yet seen Republicans’ proposed legislation and would need to review it before saying how they might vote.

Blumenthal has condemned the ICC in the past for seeking arrest warrants against Israel but told JI in November that sanctions, while deserved, “may dignify the warrant more than it deserves.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said he was considering the issue but wouldn’t elaborate further.

Other Democrats may still be hoping for an opportunity to reach a compromise, which proved elusive last year. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told JI on Tuesday she’s “looking at whether there’s an opportunity to offer an alternative.”

AIPAC is lobbying lawmakers to support the ICC sanctions, while J Street, the progressive Israel advocacy group, is urging lawmakers not to support the legislation. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice