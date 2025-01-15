Done deal

Trump says hostage deal reached

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar cut short a trip to Europe in order to vote in Thursday's cabinet meetings about the hostage deal

President-elect Donald Trump was the first international figure to announce on Wednesday that a deal to free hostages from captivity in Gaza in exchange for a cease-fire and the release of Palestinian terrorists was complete.

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site. “They will be released shortly. Thank you!”

Soon after, the president-elect touted an “EPIC ceasefire agreement,” and said he is “thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be united with their families and loved ones. With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords.”

But on Wednesday evening local time in Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that “there are still a number of articles in the outline that have yet to be closed, and we hope that the details will be finished tonight.”

Short of confirming a deal had been reached, Israeli government officials seemed to be making preparations for its completion.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar cut short a trip to Europe, flying from Italy to Israel instead of to Hungary, in order to vote in cabinet meetings about the hostage deal.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Wednesday evening with the president of the International Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, and her team, who are visiting Israel as part of preparations for the return of some hostages.

The Israeli security cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday morning to vote on the deal, after which the general cabinet will meet. Then, the details will be publicized and members of the Israeli public in opposition to the deal will have a chance to petition the High Court.

If approved, the first hostages would be freed on Sunday, Israeli media reported.

About an hour before Trump’s initial announcement, Hamas made last-minute demands to change the permitted array of forces along the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, which Israel refused to accept, a senior Israeli source said.

“Following Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s insistence, Hamas folded on [its new demands] about the Philadelphi Corridor,” the source said.

The hostage deal comes days before Trump’s inauguration, and after he made several public threats that “all hell will break loose” in the Middle East if all the hostages are not released before he assumes office on Jan. 20. Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in the region over the past week to negotiate, along with Brett McGurk, the outgoing White House coordinator for the Middle East.

The deal falls short of that demand but would bring back all 98 remaining hostages, alive and dead, in the coming months if all of its stages are completed.

In the first stage, Hamas would release 33 hostages considered humanitarian cases – children, elderly and infirm – based on a list Israel provided. Hamas has yet to inform Israel how many of them are dead or alive.

As many as 1,000 Palestinian terrorists could be released at that stage, depending on how many of the Israeli hostages are alive or dead. The terrorists involved in murdering Israelis will not be released to the West Bank, and terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 attack will not be freed at any stage of the deal, according to Israeli diplomatic sources.

Talks will begin on the second stage of the deal 16 days after the first stage.

Israel will retain a buffer zone around Gaza’s perimeter but will withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor bisecting Gaza from east to west, which will be subject to “security arrangements,” an Israeli official said this week. The IDF presence in the Philadelphi Corridor is expected to be scaled back, as well.

That stage would include the release of male IDF soldiers in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The third and final stage of the deal would include exchanges of hostages’ bodies for the bodies of Palestinian terrorists held by Israel.

It would also entail a withdrawal of Israeli troops to the perimeter of Gaza, meant to mark the end of the war, and the entry of a yet-to-be determined third party to govern Gaza.

An Israeli diplomatic source earlier this week said that Israel will retain “geographic levers” as well as high-priority Palestinian terrorists to “ensure Hamas stays in the deal and will execute it stage by stage to the last hostage.”

The source said that Israel would not withdraw from Gaza until all 98 hostages are freed.

Netanyahu is expected to encounter political opposition to the deal, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir saying they would vote against it. Ben-Gvir released a video on Tuesday encouraging Smotrich to join with him to threaten to leave the coalition – potentially triggering an election – if Israel accepts the deal. The departure of Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party alone would not be enough to topple the coalition.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid encouraged Netanyahu to accept the deal and disregard Ben-Gvir’s threats, saying that his Yesh Atid party would vote to keep Netanyahu’s coalition in place if it meant there would be a deal to release the hostages.

Reacting to the news of a deal, the families of the American hostages held in Gaza said in a statement, “We are deeply grateful that there is finally an agreement between Israel and Hamas to bring our loved ones — Omer, Edan, Sagui, Itay, Keith, Gad, and Judi — home. We have been waiting for 467 days while our family members suffer from life-threatening injuries, abuse, torture, and sexual violence. We thank President Biden, President-elect Trump, and their teams for their constructive efforts to make this possible.“

“The tireless collaboration between Israel, Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and other parties was critical in reaching this moment. The coming days and weeks will be just as painful for our families as the entirety of our loved ones’ horrific ordeals,” the statement continued. “That is why we ask all parties to stay committed to this agreement, every phase until it is fully implemented and everyone has been returned. We feel hopeful that under President Trump’s leadership, every last hostage will come home.”