77 House Democrats accuse Israel of violating arms sales laws

The lawmakers’ accusations could trigger U.S. laws requiring the suspension of offensive aid to Israel

A group of 77 House Democrats signed on to a letter to the Biden administration on Thursday accusing Israel of violating U.S. arms sales law and of failing to rectify issues, a situation that could trigger the suspension of offensive arms sales to Israel.

While the letter does not make an explicit request to halt aid, it references the statute requiring the administration to cut off arms sales to countries that block delivery of humanitarian aid, and accuses Israel of deliberately restricting aid.

“We are… deeply troubled by the continued level of civilian casualties and humanitarian suffering in Gaza,” the lawmakers said, accusing Israel of failing to meet the requirements the U.S. outlined for delivery of humanitarian aid. “Although overall access to humanitarian aid

has improved, it remains insufficient and there are credible reports of potential breaches of U.S. law.”

The letter asks the administration to create a full assessment of Israel’s compliance with U.S. arms sales laws, saying that their concerns “remain urgent and largely unresolved, including arbitrary restrictions on humanitarian aid and insufficient delivery routes, among others.”

Israel officials have blamed the situation on the United Nations’ failure to distribute aid and on looting by Hamas and other armed gangs, insisting that Israel does not have any unnecessary restrictions on aid.

The lawmakers said “further administrative action must be taken to ensure Israel upholds the assurances it provided in March 2024 to facilitate, and not directly or indirectly obstruct, U.S. humanitarian assistance.”

A statement by J Street, which backed the letter, makes a clearer push for suspending arms, saying “US laws clearly prohibit unrestricted weapons transfers to partner governments found to be obstructing humanitarian aid, and outline a process for assessments and enforcement in such cases. President Biden has the authority to exempt Iron Dome and other defensive systems from any weapons pauses, and J Street urges him to do so.”

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami lambasted Biden in a statement, accusing the White House of weakness and “allowing [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to continue to degrade Israel’s reputation and mock our shared values,” and calling on Biden to “show true moral leadership.”

In the letter, the lawmakers expressed support for Israel’s self-defense, condemned the Hamas and Iranian attacks on Israel, as well as called for the release of hostages.

The letter was led by Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Madeleine Dean (D-PA) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).

Prominent signatories include Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), incoming Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern (D-MA), incoming Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar (D-TX) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a possible Oversight Committee ranking member.

Several other Jewish lawmakers — in addition to Raskin — including Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-CA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Becca Balint (D-VT), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Susan Wild (D-PA) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) also signed on.