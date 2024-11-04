Torres heads to Pittsburgh’s Jewish community to make closing argument for Harris

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Literary icons fight back against growing antisemitism in th...eir midst

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to a...ntisemitic social media posts

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctionin...g the ICC

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Quick Hits

Exclusive

Torres heads to Pittsburgh’s Jewish community to make closing argument for Harris

A source familiar with the event said it was geared, in part, at reassuring Jewish voters in Pittsburgh who’ve been frustrated by anti-Israel rhetoric from Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA)

Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat from New York, speaks at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve coronavirus pandemic response on Capitol Hillon September 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Treasury secretary this week warned in a letter to congressional leaders that her department will effectively run out of cash around Oct. 18 unless Congress suspends or increases the debt limit.

By
Marc Rod
November 4, 2024

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Harris campaign Jewish liaison Ilan Goldenberg traveled to Pittsburgh on Sunday to make a closing pitch to Jewish voters in the critical swing state ahead of Tuesday’s election.

A source familiar with the event said it was geared, in part, at reassuring Jewish voters in Pittsburgh who’ve been frustrated by anti-Israel rhetoric from Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) and to reiterate that Harris does not share Lee’s positions on Israel. 

“I joined the Harris campaign in showing solidarity with the Pittsburgh Jewish community, which has been profoundly shaken by both the Tree of Life mass shooting and the post-October 7th outbreak of antisemitism,” Torres said in a statement to Jewish Insider

“I did my best to reassure the Jewish community that the Democratic Party — despite the background noise on Twitter, Twitch, and TikTok — has been and will remain fundamentally pro-Israel and that the Vice President herself falls squarely within the pro-Israel consensus that has historically governed American politics, rejecting both the [a]nti-Zionism of the far left and the America-[F]irst isolationism of the far right.”

Torres said he “defended the pro-Israel record of the Biden-Harris administration,” such as sending U.S. aircraft carriers to the region, supporting significant additional aid to Israel, partnering with Israel to intercept aerial attacks and sending U.S. troops to operate a THAAD missile-defense system inside Israel.

“More than any other Democratic nominee in recent history, Vice President Harris has shown striking strategic clarity about the threat Iran poses not only to Israel but also to the United States,” Torres continued, highlighting in particular Harris’ comments describing Iran as the U.S.’ leading adversary. “She has kept a laser-sharp focus on the Iranian threat not only in her most important interview [CBS’s “(60 Minutes)”] but also in her most important speech during [the] DNC.”

The event had around 140 in attendance, including some undecided and hesitant voters on both sides of the aisle and committed Democrats, according to a source familiar with the event. Afterward, Torres attended a weekly vigil for the hostages being held in Gaza.

Jeremy Kazzaz, the executive director of the Beacon Coalition, a nonpartisan Jewish advocacy group, was in the audience. 

“We at Beacon Coalition are looking for all of the allies that we can [find] who are willing to speak up to antisemitism within their own party,” Kazzaz told JI. “So we were happy that Ritchie Torres made the visit to Pittsburgh, because he is one of those voices, and perhaps one of the strongest voices, that has cut through a lot of the noise within the House caucus, who has been willing to to do the very difficult thing of standing up to antisemitism that’s coming from, you know, inside the House.”

Kazzaz said that the Jewish community in Pittsburgh has “a lot of really deep-seated concerns about a lack of allyship among politicians broadly, and some of that is informed by the overt hostility and regular antisemitism demonstrated by Summer Lee, and then the choice of our county executive and our mayor to ultimately decide to side with her” in issuing a statement on the Oct. 7 anniversary blaming Israel for the attack..

“That made a lot of people feel even more lonely and more concerned,” Kazzaz said. “And I think that concern has the potential to spill over into folks not knowing who to vote for for president.”

He said that Torres has been an ally whom the Jewish community has felt it can trust and is something of a “rock star” for the local Jewish community.

The New York Post reported on Sunday evening that the Harris campaign allegedly ignored requests from members of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community not to host Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato at local rallies after they co-signed Lee’s statement.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice