Lawmakers urge ‘swift action’ from Dutch government in response to anti-Jewish attacks

House members expressed ‘deep outrage’ about the attacks, which they said ‘have caused tremendous fear and distress within the Jewish community worldwide’

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers urged the Dutch prime minister last week to take prompt action in response to the string of recent antisemitic attacks and mob violence in Amsterdam that followed a soccer match more than two weeks ago.

In a new letter to Prime Minister Dick Schoof, the lawmakers requested information on “what concrete steps the [Dutch] government intends to take to protect Jewish people from further harm and to combat the rise of antisemitic rhetoric and violence,” demanding “immediate action” to protect Jews and to “send a clear message that such behavior will not and cannot be tolerated.”

The lawmakers expressed “deep outrage” about the attacks, which they said “have caused tremendous fear and distress within the Jewish community worldwide.”

They described the attacks as “horrific but not unpredictable,” “the culmination of the failure of leaders and officials to confront antisemitism” and “a dangerous escalation in the normalization of antisemitism.”

The lawmakers added, “As Members of Congress, we cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant acts of hateful violence against a group of people based solely on their identity and faith,” emphasizing, “these people were targeted simply because they are Jewish.”

The letter notes that incidents have continued since the initial night of attacks on Jews and Israelis following a match in Amsterdam between the Maccabi Tel Aviv team and Dutch team Ajax, including a group that lit a train on fire while shouting antisemitic slogans, even though Amsterdam’s government had put in place a demonstration ban.

The lawmakers asked Schoof to outline what the Dutch government will be doing to protect the Jewish community and prevent similar incidents, how the more than 60 individuals identified as being part of the riots are being held accountable, whether “Dutch authorities believe these attacks were coordinated and organized through domestic or international channels” and whether there is information authorities can share with other countries to prevent similar incidents.

The letter was signed by Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Dina Titus (D-NV), Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ), Jim Costa (D-CA), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY).