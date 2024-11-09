AMSTERDAM ACCOUNTABILITY

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amsterdam attack

Ambassador Birgitta Tazelaar is set to brief lawmakers again in December, when they expect her to account for the government’s failures in more detail

A group of Jewish House members spoke to the Dutch ambassador to the United States on Friday, asking her for information about the mob attack on Israeli and Jewish fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team in the streets of Amsterdam on Thursday.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who organized the call, told Jewish Insider that all individuals involved need to be held fully accountable for their actions under Dutch law, including facing deportation if applicable. Sherman said the Dutch ambassador, Birgitta Tazelaar, will be briefing lawmakers again next month with further details, which “will be very important.”

He said he was grateful to hear from Tazelaar that all missing Israelis had been accounted for and that all injured Israelis had been released from the hospital.

Sherman said that Tazelaar is set to report back to lawmakers on why police were apparently unaware of and unprepared for the attack, as well as whether and how those involved in the attack will be prosecuted.

“The people who did this, the pogrom perpetrators, they organized in advance, and they are not the CIA. They are not even the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps],” Sherman said. “In this case, the Dutch don’t seem to have monitored the internet traffic of amateur criminals.”

“If you told me that 6,000 Israelis were flying to any town in Europe … I would have said, ‘Yeah, you better have some more police officers there,’” Sherman continued.

Sherman said he had also pressed Tazelaar on a report in a Dutch Jewish newspaper, predating Thursday’s attack, that Dutch police officers had refused to protect Jewish sites; he said he expects Tazelaar to be able to account for that report, paragraph by paragraph, in her next briefing.

“I need to be absolutely assured that there’s nobody being paid to be a policeman in Holland that has refused to protect Jews or Jewish property, or Jewish institutions, or Jewish gravesites,” Sherman said. He said Tazelaar had assured him that any officer who refused to protect a specific group would be fired.

Sherman also pushed back on claims advanced by some that the attack was provoked by disrespectful or hateful chants by Israelis or by Israelis tearing down Palestinian flags.

“That does not mean you can go out and do violence, even to that one Israeli, let alone every Israeli and every Jew you can find in the city of Amsterdam,” Sherman said.

Sherman said that Reps. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Kathy Manning (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) joined the call, as did Rep.-elect Laura Friedman (D-CA) and staff for several other Jewish members who were unable to join the call, which was organized on short notice.

Tazelaar said in a statement that she had “shared my horror and sadness” about the attack during her call with the lawmakers and “assured them that finding and prosecuting the perpetrators is the highest priority of the Dutch authorities.”

“The Mayor of Amsterdam has called for an independent investigation into the riots and the events that led to them,” Tazelaar continued. “There is no place for antisemitism in our society.”

Friedman thanked Tazelaar for “treating this with the gravity it deserves.”

Sherman and a bipartisan group of Jewish House members also released a statement on Friday describing the attack as a consequence of failures throughout Europe to address antisemitism, especially when framed as anti-Zionism.

“What we witnessed last night is horrific but not unpredictable — it is the culmination of the failure to name and confront antisemitism, especially when disguised as anti-Israel sentiment,” the lawmakers said. “For years, European nations have failed to address this problem.”

The lawmakers described the incident as “a modern-day pogrom” and “a night of horror,” and said the Israeli fans were “ambushed by a violent, antisemitic mob” which “hunted them down” and “targeted [them] because they are Jewish.”

They drew connections between the Amsterdam attack and France’s decision not to prosecute the murderer of Sarah Halimi, the defacement of an Anne Frank monument in Amsterdam and “the normalization of Holocaust denial through inversion and false equivalencies.”

“Countries across Europe are failing to meet this moment and confront antisemitism head on,” the lawmakers reiterated. “We also urge our European allies to meaningfully address the rapid rise of antisemitism across the continent.”

The statement called on Dutch authorities to arrest and prosecute those involved, as well investigate why police were seemingly slow to respond to the attacks and protect those being targeted. They pledged to continue to monitor the situation until such accountability is achieved.

The statement was signed by Sherman, Schneider, Gottheimer, Goldman and fellow Jewish Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Steve Cohen (D-TN), David Kustoff (R-TN), Lois Frankel (D-FL) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

Slotkin, the senator-elect for Michigan, issued a separate statement of her own earlier in the day. “It’s part of a worldwide resurgence in antisemitism that we must confront head-on and without reservation,” Slotkin said.

Senior U.S. leaders also spoke out on Friday about the attack.

President Joe Biden said, “Antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam are despicable and echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted,” and said that U.S. officials had been in contact with Dutch leaders who had vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that the attack “is pure evil” and “eerily reminiscent of Kristallnacht.”

“The failure to protect the fans must be investigated swiftly and comprehensively,” Schumer continued. “The resurgence of antisemitism around the world is completely unacceptable and must be forcefully condemned.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that he was “appalled that once again Jews in Europe became victims of an unthinkable antisemitic attack directed at Israeli soccer fans.”

He described the incident as a “premeditated ambush” which “must be universally condemned” — pushing back on narratives that the Israeli fans themselves had provoked the attack.

“For thousands of years, Jewish communities in Europe and throughout the world have had to endure prejudice, persecution, pain, expulsions and the horrors of the Holocaust,” Jeffries continued. “Last night, after a year of immense heartbreak for Jews everywhere, we were yet again reminded of this painful and unacceptable reality.”

He said that “Dutch authorities must better safeguard the Jewish community” and that the world must “urgently [address] and [crush]” the global rise of antisemitism.

President-elect Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) have yet to comment on the attack.

The chairs of the House bipartisan antisemitism task force, Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) condemned the “coordinated, violent antisemitic mob attacks.”

“Equally concerning, the assailants were chanting ‘Globalize the Intifada.’ It is time for all people to recognize that this chant is a call to violence against Jews and must be condemned everywhere,” they said. “As violent antisemitism surges across Europe and globally, governments must increase efforts to address this dangerous form of hate.”