Schumer didn’t directly address a conversation he'd had with Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who said the Senate majority leader committed to a vote before the end of the year

Schumer ‘trying to figure out the best path forward’ on Antisemitism Awareness Act

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told Jewish Insider on Wednesday that “[w]e’re trying to figure out the best path forward” on the Antisemitism Awareness Act, after a House lawmaker said the Senate leader had committed to holding a vote.

The legislation passed the House with strong bipartisan support but has been stalled in the Senate for months amid opposition on both sides of the aisle.

But Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said he’d spoken to Schumer recently and Schumer had committed to holding a vote on the bill before the end of the year. Asked about that conversation in a brief interview with JI, Schumer didn’t provide details on his plans or current discussions or directly confirm his reported commitment to Gottheimer.

The bill has been filed as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. Schumer has been facing increasing Jewish community pressure to call a vote on the bill.