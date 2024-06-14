Fox documentary spotlights global uptick of antisemitism after Oct. 7 

The special focuses on the brutality of the attack and how the aftermath impacted Jews in and out of Israel

Fox News Media released a special documentary through its Fox Nation platform this week on the impact of the global uptick in antisemitism following Oct. 7.

The 45-minute documentary, which debuted on Thursday, was hosted by Benjamin Hall and featured interviews with American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch; Israeli activist Noa Tishby; Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL); Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse; former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleisher; Dara Horn, author of People Love Dead Jews; Gad Saad, the evolutionary behavioral scientist and academic; and young Jewish and Israeli students and influencers.

The film explored the history of antisemitism and the broader targeting of the Jewish people in the last century. It examined how the murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust prompted the creation of a Jewish state, and the subsequent antisemitism that was sparked by the establishment of Israel.

The documentary also shined a light on recent high-profile examples of antisemitism leading up to Oct. 7, including the 2017 rally in Charlottesville where white supremacists marched while chanting “Jews will not replace us,” and the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting one year later.

Delving into Oct. 7, the special focuses on the brutality of the attack and how the aftermath impacted Jews in and out of Israel.

Graham spoke of how “the stench of death was still there, you could smell it” at the kibbutzim he visited in the month after the Hamas terror attacks.

“More horrifying than the attacks themselves was the joy of which they were executed,” Horn said, pointing to “the joy with which these terrorists were murdering and raping and torturing people.”

“They say that the Jewish community is kind of like a human body. When you cut the leg, the entire body feels. That’s what happened in Israel on Oct. 7. Every Jew around the world felt it in their gut because they knew that if they were there, they would have been the ones that were targeted,” Tishby told the platform.

All who participated in the special said antisemitism was to blame for the tepid response from women’s groups and international governing bodies to the sexual violence by Hamas against those they killed or took hostage during the attack.

“That phrase, ‘Me too unless you’re a Jew,’ is putting into context in such a clear way what this is about. It makes no sense. It boggles the mind that you have piles of evidence of systematic gender-based violence, mutilation, rape, horrible stuff, yet women’s organizations are completely ignoring it. Silence. Why else if it’s not antisemitism?” Tishby said.