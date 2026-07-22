ENDORSEMENT DIARIES

Connie Chan embraces anti-Israel group’s endorsement in Bay Area House race

Connie Chan, a progressive member of the San Francisco board of supervisors running to succeed retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), claimed an endorsement on Tuesday from Track AIPAC, a virulently anti-Israel group that has faced accusations of spreading antisemitism.

In a statement posted to social media, Track AIPAC said Chan had completed its candidate questionnaire “affirming that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people and that Congress must end U.S. complicity in it and hold those responsible to account.”

Additionally, the group said, Chan vowed to back “a total arms embargo on Israel,” reject “support from AIPAC and the rest of the Israel lobby” and push for the pro-Israel group to register as a foreign agent — a spurious claim that has drawn scrutiny as a cover for invoking antisemitic tropes concerning dual loyalty.

While Chan had already expressed her alignment with several of the commitments she made in the questionnaire, Track AIPAC had apparently been skeptical of her candidacy until relatively recently.

Chan is also supported by a number of Democrats who have been endorsed by AIPAC, including Pelosi, the former House speaker, and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), among others in California and beyond.

Representatives for Pelosi and Schiff did not return requests for comment about Chan’s friendly rapport with the anti-Israel group, which has drawn criticism for backing extreme candidates, demonizing Zionism and using flawed methodology to distinguish among differing Israel advocacy groups such as J Street and Democratic Majority for Israel.

Both Pelosi and Schiff have been targeted by Track AIPAC for contributions from pro-Israel sources.

The new endorsement, however, comes amid recent tensions between Pelosi and AIPAC, whose political action committee last week chose to remove language from its online endorsement portal that had thanked the veteran congresswoman for her “ongoing support for the U.S.-Israel relationship,” after she voted along with more than 100 House Democrats to end U.S. aid to the Jewish state.

In the top-two primary election last month, Track AIPAC had backed Chan’s far-left opponent, Saikat Chakrabarti, who came in a distant third place. He has since endorsed Chan, who came in second with 30% of the vote — trailing state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Jewish Democrat, by 11 points.

Like Chan, Wiener has said he supports the Block the Bombs Act, which would impose sweeping conditions on weapons sales or transfers to Israel, but carves out an exception for U.S. assistance to help fortify Israel’s defensive systems.

Even as Wiener has also echoed Chan in accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza in an effort to placate the far left in California’s deeply progressive 11th Congressional District, he has continued to face harrassment from anti-Israel activists. Most recently, the veteran lawmaker was chased from a trans rights march in San Francisco by protesters who called him “terrible on Gaza” and said he had “Zionist handlers,” in an incident that drew national media attention.

While Chan broadly condemned the episode, which was captured on video, her statement made no direct mention of Wiener and she did not join local political leaders in signing a community letter denouncing the harassment.

In its statement, Track AIPAC argued that Wiener’s positions on Israel “have been continuously unclear, and where he has taken a stance, he has stopped well short of what accountability requires.” The group also stated that Wiener “has not taken” the opportunity to respond to its candidate questionnaire.

Wiener did not return a request for comment.

Chan’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the endorsement from Track AIPAC, which operates a political arm called Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption.

“In Congress, we will oppose any aid to Israel and do everything in our power to stop their government’s genocidal actions against the Palestinian people,” Chan said in a statement to The Intercept. “We are proud to stand with groups like End Citizens United and Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption to fight to fix our democracy.”