GOP governors commemorate Jewish American Heritage Month

Republican governors are commemorating Jewish American Heritage Month, which begins in May, with a new joint statement recognizing the achievements of Jewish Americans, pledging support for Israel and opposing antisemitism.

“As public servants and governors, we support and recognize May as Jewish American Heritage Month — and call for observance to celebrate the historical, economic and cultural impact of the Jewish-American people who have strengthened our communities and emboldened our nation throughout history,” the governors say in their statement, which was first shared with Jewish Insider.

The statement was signed by all 26 of the Republican governors in the United States who are now in office, including Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas. It was led by Govs. Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Bill Lee of Tennessee, according to a spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association.

“We’re proud of the United States being the first country to recognize the State of Israel,” the governors write. “Since then, we’ve fostered an unbreakable bond between our two nations based upon shared values, ultimately leading to prosperous economic, educational and cultural partnerships.”

They also promised to “stand with” their “constituencies who oppose antisemitism” and affirmed “the significance of Jewish-American contributions throughout U.S. history.”

Jewish American Heritage Month was first recognized in May 2006 by former President George W. Bush, who in a proclamation called upon “all Americans” to “honor the significant contributions Jewish Americans have made.”

It has since been recognized by every successive American president as well as several governors and other elected officials from both parties. In late March, Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas, a Democrat, issued a proclamation recognizing May as Jewish American Heritage Month, writing that “it is important to commemorate and honor the contributions of Jewish Americans.”