In today’s Daily Kickoff, we spotlight Esther Panitch, Georgia’s only Jewish state legislator, and interview former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who is leading Virginia’s push to address antisemitism. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Rosa DeLauro, former Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rabbi David Wolpe.

The Investopia x Salt 2023 conference taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this week has drawn more than 2,000 investors to rub shoulders with an array of Emirati cabinet ministers, sovereign wealth fund chiefs and Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, who briefly served as White House communications director under former President Donald Trump, The Circuit’s Jonathan Ferziger reports from the Hilton Hotel on Yas Island.

The two-day, invitation-only meeting is happening at the island that serves as a playground for Emiratis and international visitors, with malls, roller coasters and water parks. The island is home to the Yas Marina Circuit racetrack, which is typically jam-packed with Formula 1 fans and celebrities when it hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix towards the end of each year.

Opening the conference yesterday, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq hailed the UAE’s record $599 billion in foreign trade last year, briefly paid homage to the Abraham Accords with Israel and expressed hope for progress in addressing global warming when his country hosts the COP28 U.N. climate conference later this year. “We might have conflicts in other areas, but we all come together on this topic.”

Scaramucci, whose firm co-sponsors the investment conference with the UAE government, greeted the audience and gave a shout-out to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who blasted off yesterday for a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station. The tiny Gulf nation is enjoying a bout of space fever over its orbiting native son. Along the Yas Island waterfront, conference participants strolling in the pleasantly warm nighttime air snapped photos of each other posing under the arms of 14-foot astronaut statues placed along the cafe-filled promenade.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said yesterday that the State Department would “take a close look at all proposals” that might help pursue expanded Israeli-Arab normalization, when asked by Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod about a bipartisan bill introduced earlier this week to create an ambassador-level special envoy post for the Abraham Accords. “If something makes sense, if something would allow us to be even more effective in that project, we wouldn’t hesitate to pursue it.”

Price also emphasized that the Accords have “high-level attention” in the State Department and the White House, adding that the administration is a “stalwart supporter” of the Abraham Accords and “consistently raise the possibility” of improved relations with Israel in discussions with Arab and Muslim majority countries, “and, in some cases, encouraging countries to pursue that path of normalization is something we unambiguously support.” Watch Price’s full remarks on the Abraham Accords here.

Price declined to discuss Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotritch’s reported plans to visit the U.S. next week, including whether the U.S. would revoke the minister’s visa — as some liberal groups have advocated — in response to his comment that Israel should “wipe out” a Palestinian town. “We don’t speak to individual visa records nor, as a general matter, to a particular individual’s eligibility for a U.S. visa,” Price said.

White House spokespeoplesaidyesterday that no administration officials are scheduled to meet with Smotrich. Certain Jewish groups are reportedly scheduled to meet with the minister, including the Orthodox Union.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) announced earlier this week that he is launching a new political action committee to help candidates target first-time Republican voters, including within the Jewish community, after his relatively strong performance in New York’s gubernatorial election.

In a statement to Jewish Insider, Zeldin, a Jewish Republican from Long Island, said that his group, the Leadership America Needs PAC, “will actively support Jewish Republican candidates and others who will robustly message to and engage the Jewish community.”

“To build additional support within the Jewish community, we can’t just say we are against antisemitism. We must also take strong and decisive steps to actively combat this raw hate,” Zeldin explained. “More must be done to educate others on what it means to be Jewish, oppose BDS, defend yeshiva education and actively strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance.”