In today’s Daily Kickoff, we take a deep dive into the politics of Tuesday’s Chicago mayoral election, and interview actor Ben Savage about his California congressional run. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Nikki Haley, Tova Friedman and Evan ​​Gershkovich.

The Future Investment Initiative Institute’s Priority conference kicks off today in Miami Beach. Among the featured speakers at the two-day confab are Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell McCormick, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Iran envoy Brian Hook, Affinity Partners founder Jared Kushner, Richard Attias, executive chairman of Richard Attias and Associates; Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Reema Bandar Al Saud, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, WeWork and Flow founder Adam Neumann, cofounder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz Ben Horowitz, Trian’s Nelson Peltz, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez, founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence Sara Menker and co-founder and managing partner of Manna Tree Gabrielle Rubenstein.

The election for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) is more than a year and a half away, but a string of Republican missteps — including a tweet by the Michigan GOP comparing efforts to reform gun laws to the Nazi theft of Holocaust victims’ belongings — and Democratic wins at the state level have Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who announced her intention to seek the seat earlier this year, poised as a favorite candidate. Former Rep. Dave Trott, who served in Congress as a Republican but now considers himself an independent, told The New York Times’ Katie Glueck, “If I’m Elissa Slotkin, I’m already trying to figure out which Senate building I want my office in.”

The Michigan Democrat got another boost this week with an endorsement from Emily’s List, Punchbowl News reports.

A group of far-left lawmakers is collecting signatures on a letter urging President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken to take “immediate action” and calling for a “shift in U.S. policy” in response to what the lawmakers describe as “worsening violence, further annexation of land, and denial of Palestinian rights.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) are leading the letter, and have thus far been joined by Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Andre Carson (D-IN), Summer Lee (D-PA), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The letter and an accompanying Dear Colleague letter to lawmakers were independently obtained and verified by Jewish Insider yesterday. The letter remains open for additional signatures until Friday.

It represents a further move to the left on Middle East policy for Bowman, who received significant criticism from the Democratic Socialists of America for voting in favor of supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system and traveling to Israel last year, and subsequently removed himself as a sponsor of legislation supporting the Abraham Accords. It’s also Rep. Summer Lee’s first move on Israel policy as a freshman lawmaker. She was opposed by several pro-Israel groups in her election campaign, and faced questions about her views on Israel.

Omar’s support for the letter comes after she joined a resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally” and that described Israel as a “trusted partner.” Her sponsorship of that resolution, alongside some pro-Israel Democrats, came just before Democrats voted unanimously against removing her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over past anti-Israel and antisemitic comments.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), the lead sponsor of that resolution, secured Omar’s support and described it at the time as “an enormous step forward.” He told JI on Wednesday that the letter represented “another biased, one-sided attack targeting our key ally, Israel,” which would “undermine efforts toward a two-state solution.” Gottheimer argued, “we must put to rest the splinter view of adding conditions on aid to Israel” and emphasized, “the United States already has critical measures in place to properly vet foreign aid, and this group ignores the worst human rights offenders in the world.”

Elsewhere on the Hill, Attorney General Merrick Garland warned yesterday that budget cuts along the lines of those floated by some House Republicans could lead to the loss of 11,000 FBI personnel, as well as cuts to funding for the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act, which provides grants to incentivize local law enforcement to report hate crimes. The Department of Justice saw a significant drop-off in hate crimes reporting for 2021.