Socialist staffer on Jamaal Bowman’s team details congressman’s efforts to placate DSA

Since he assumed office last year, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) has frequently found himself at odds with a high-profile far-left ally — the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — over differing approaches to Israel.

While Bowman has said he opposes the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel, for instance, the DSA supports the campaign, which has long been central to its foreign policy messaging. More recently, the freshman congressman has seen pushback from the DSA for voting to approve supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system and for visiting Israel in late 2021 on a trip sponsored by J Street.

In December, the DSA announced it would not re-endorse Bowman in the 2022 midterms, citing disagreements over his trip to Israel as well as his Iron Dome vote. The decision followed calls from some in the organization to expel him.

While the details of such tensions have been largely unreported, a letter written by a Bowman staffer and posted to a private DSA message board outlines the extent to which the congressman’s office has, even amid fierce opposition, worked behind the scenes to reassure DSA leadership that Bowman remains broadly aligned with the group’s approach to Middle East policy.

The letter — recently obtained by Jewish Insider — was written by Rajiv Sicora, a senior policy adviser in Bowman’s legislative office who describes himself as “a longtime socialist and one of several DSA members on the team.”

“I support BDS, and have nothing but respect and solidarity for the many people who are trying in good faith to prioritize Palestine solidarity work in DSA,” Sicora, who focuses on climate and energy policy, wrote. “I’m posting here from a place of distress about the organizational crisis we find ourselves in. I want to offer some crucial context, clear up some profound misunderstandings, and offer a plea for deescalation.”

The letter was published in mid-March, according to a source familiar with the DSA message board. It came shortly after the DSA’s National Political Committee had disbanded its BDS and Palestine Solidarity working group, following tensions with Bowman that had also exposed divisions within the DSA itself.

“Nobody is under any obligation to like Bowman, and certainly not to re-endorse him,” Sicora explained in the letter. “But please understand that throughout this process, you’ve been repeatedly lied to by certain leaders of the anti-Bowman camp.”

Sicora did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to JI, Bowman said, “This staffer is speaking in their personal capacity and they do not handle foreign affairs. All foreign affairs are handled by the Chief of Staff.”

Bowman, a high-profile Squad member and former Bronx principal, isn’t the only DSA-backed House candidate this cycle who has butted heads with the grassroots advocacy group. In February, JI published a letter from Greg Casar, a Democratic candidate in Texas’s 35th Congressional District, in which he expressed opposition to BDS and said he supports military aid to Israel.

The DSA’s Austin chapter subsequently announced it would “no longer be working on” Casar’s congressional campaign and that Casar was himself pulling his request for an endorsement.

Bowman, 46, appears to have taken a more conciliatory route, notwithstanding calls for his expulsion that had left him “blindsided” and “understandably pissed,” according to Sicora’s letter. “Nevertheless, Bowman immediately entered into a discussion with” the DSA’s BDS working group “about how to deescalate and find a way forward,” Sicora wrote, noting that Bowman had been presented with a series of “demands” in order to patch things over after his Israel trip.

“The first step was de-cosponsoring the normalization bill,” Sicora wrote, referring to Bowman’s decision to withdraw his support for the Israel Relations Normalization Act. Bowman announced in February that he would vote against the bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and a number of Arab nations.

The Bronx congressman explained in a letter to constituents at the time that while he had initially viewed the bill “as an opportunity to make progress toward justice and healing in the Middle East,” he had changed his mind after the J Street trip last November and now believes the Abraham Accords have, among other things, “unhelpfully” alienated the Palestinians.

Bowman did not mention any pressure from the DSA in his own letter, which angered Jewish voters in his current district, who make up a key constituency.

The DSA’s working group had praised Bowman’s decision to vote against the bill, but still criticized the timing of his reversal, which took place shortly after the heavily Jewish Bronx neighborhood of Riverdale had been removed from his district. In a social media post, the working group, whose Twitter account is now suspended, suggested that Bowman had “only finally” removed his name from the bill after his new “district borders” excluded “an area with a heavy Zionist constituency.”

But Sicora rejected such insinuations. “At no point did anyone on our team say that this would be contingent on the outcome of redistricting — that’s another lie you’ve been told,” he wrote. “This needed to be done in close collaboration with many different people and groups. We needed time to prepare and articulate a clearly laid out rationale, and again, we followed through.”

Sicora said that Bowman had also followed through on his “commitment” to opposing the bill when he voted against one portion of a recent appropriations package that had included the legislation.

Bowman defended the vote in a press release in March, even as he recognized that there had been “elements of the defense spending section that, if voted on separately,” he “would have supported,” including Iron Dome funding. “However, the defense and incarceration package is bloated with substantial increases to our military spending, and even more funding for prisons and immigration and customs enforcement.”

In his letter, Sicora suggested that such language had been strategic. “As for the press release mentioning that he wanted to vote yes on Iron Dome…we had already voted yes on that bill and taken the hit,” he wrote. “Do I really have to explain what the function of such a press release might be in the middle of a tough primary in a district like ours? Notice how we went about the normalization de-sponsorship — by taking a beat to lay the groundwork in our district and tell our own story rather than letting our opponents define it.”

“I can promise that you will continue seeing results, although it’s going to be a process,” Sicora added. “I can assure you that the next time we have something like a standalone Iron Dome vote, you will see Rep. Bowman vote no.”

“We’re making mistakes, and the risks of cooptation are real with any elected official,” he said, “but we can work on these problems together.”

Last week, Bowman signed on to a resolution that calls for the U.S. to formally recognize the “Nakba” — the term Palestinians use to denote the mass Palestinian exodus that coincided with the foundation of Israel — and endorses the Palestinian right of return to Israel.

Despite recent pushback from the DSA over Bowman’s approach to Israel, Sicora suggested that such tensions ultimately stemmed from a lack of communication going back to his initial bid for Congress, when the DSA endorsed his campaign despite obvious differences over the BDS movement.

Bowman had expressed his support for conditioning aid to Israel but publicly opposed BDS, noting in an interview with JI that he was not in favor of “singling out Israel.”

“Bowman was very clear in his campaign last cycle that he did not support BDS, and that he would adopt a Bernie-esque orientation to Israel,” Sicora said, a reference to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “Given this, it’s obviously debatable whether DSA should have endorsed him in the first place. But DSA did endorse. And I don’t see anyone in the anti-Bowman camp taking any responsibility for that on behalf of DSA.”

The congressman “had every reason to expect that he could diverge from the org on Israel and still work productively with it,” Sicora wrote, noting that Bowman had “nevertheless established the closest relationship — by far — that any Squad member has yet had with the org.”

“There was a real possibility of collaboration and co-governance,” Sicora said. “He often elevated DSA to the media despite political conditions in the district. He’s put real political muscle behind DSA priorities in New York State. And he has repeatedly expressed a desire and commitment to help the org expand in working class communities of color, which we had started to do with the GND for Public Schools campaign before all of this blew up.”

Sicora was referring to a $1.4 trillion education package, billed as a “Green New Deal for Public Schools,” that Bowman introduced to the House last summer. “In several ways, that campaign was more about building long-term power for DSA than advancing our bill,” Sicora said, “although it was on track to do both effectively.”

“I strongly disagreed with Bowman’s Iron Dome vote and trip to Israel,” Sicora wrote. “But our door was always open to discuss these matters with anyone. We have always wanted to work and organize with partners to overcome our political challenges on this, we want to be pushed, and we started that process right away – just not with DSA, because they never sought out that kind of relationship on Palestine organizing.”

More recently, other DSA members “have been supremely confident in passing off their incorrect assumptions as fact,” Sicora charged, “and in failing to ask basic questions about what the political realities and constraints might be.”

Those constraints, Sicora argued, include holding the congressional seat formerly occupied by longtime Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), a pro-Israel stalwart who had chaired the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and facing a well-funded primary challenger who has actively opposed DSA policies while casting himself as a supporter of Israel.

Vedat Gashi, a Westchester County legislator, recently confirmed that he would remain in the race following a final round of redistricting that has pushed the primary back to August. He is Bowman’s only challenger.

“The politically convenient thing would be for Bowman to walk away from DSA,” Sicora wrote. “He hasn’t, despite considerable political pressure.”

Instead, Bowman remains “committed to working” with the DSA’s National Political Committee on Middle East foreign policy issues now that the BDS working group has been dissolved. “I realize some of you won’t take my word for it. That’s fine. Wait and see. Or better yet, reach out for a meeting and I will take it,” Sicora wrote. “But I beg you: please, do not keep looking for every little fucking reason to attack Jamaal Bowman and stir up conflict related to Jamaal Bowman. Again, you don’t have to like him. But he is a working-class Black socialist who represents both the Bronx and wealthy areas of Westchester, and will grow the reach of the socialist movement with or without DSA.”

“He is not a supporter of Israeli apartheid,” Sicora added. “He’s going to keep saying cringe stuff from time to time, and he’s going to keep saying nice things about Biden and other members of the Dem establishment. Sometimes that stuff is heartfelt, sometimes it’s strategic. Very little of it is worth a second thought or even a sliver of energy from a socialist organization that, in my estimation, needs to have its shit together to make it possible for humanity to even survive.”

Sicora noted that some opponents have claimed that “Bowman’s actions have damaged DSA’s credibility with Palestinian activists,” a charge he rejected only haltingly. “To be perfectly honest, I’m very skeptical that is true; you should be able to at least point to the overwhelming force of the reaction against him. I may be wrong about that, and I’m open to hearing more. What I do not accept, and what all members should reject out of basic comradeship, is the idea that Bowman and even his DSA supporters are morally bankrupt opportunists who are responsible for doing material harm to Palestinians.”

“The Iron Dome vote and Israel trip, though absolutely worthy of condemnation, were fundamentally symbolic actions that did not come remotely close to changing near-term outcomes — and to be clear, symbolic actions are often very important, I’m not denying that,” Sicora said. “These were mistakes that can and will be balanced with our positive contributions to the Palestinian struggle.”

Read the full letter below. The copy of the letter obtained by Jewish Insider had, in several spots, formatting that obscured some of the letter’s contents. Those passages will be noted in the letter.