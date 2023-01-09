on the hill

GOP budget cut plans raise concerns about defense spending levels

Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Mary Miller (R-IL), Scott Perry (R-PA), Byron Donalds (R-FL) and others talk to reporters in Statuary Hall after switching their support for Speaker of the House to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during the fourth day of elections at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Among the raft of concessions made by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to a group of conservative House members in exchange for their support last week was a commitment to working toward a balanced federal budget over 10 years — including potentially punishing cuts to spending as Congress plans the 2024 federal budget, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. The plans raised early concerns about potential cuts to defense.

By the numbers: The exact details of the deal, including how firm or binding the commitment to budget cuts and spending targets may be, remain unclear. The budget- and spending-related agreements are not part of the publicly released rules package that the House will vote on on Monday. But, according to Republicans who spoke to reporters on Friday, the House will seek to cap discretionary spending at 2022 levels, potentially setting up cuts to defense and non-defense programs supported by the Jewish community. Lawmakers said that no specific cuts had yet been negotiated, other than the overall topline figure. McCarthy negotiators also repeatedly referred to the topline goal on Friday as “aspirational.”

Alarm bells: Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who had opposed McCarthy’s bid before ultimately backing the California Republican, emphasized that defense spending cuts are on the table. “Everything will be looked at… You can’t have a balanced budget unless you start cutting,” Norman said. “The dollars that go to defense — we’ve got to look at every dollar there as well as every other agency.” Many Republicans and some Democrats, particularly defense hawks, have spent the past two years pushing successfully for defense spending levels above those requested by the Biden administration. “My concern, though, is in order to keep defense numbers, we’d have to have a 20 to 25% cut in non-defense,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said.

Safe for now: Base-level U.S. military aid to Israel — $3.8 billion annually, drawing from both the State and Foreign Operations and Defense budgets — is promised by an ongoing Memorandum of Understanding, which Congress codified into law, and backed by most members of Congress. It is unlikely to see major changes should the package pass, although some conservatives in both the House and Senate oppose foreign aid. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a libertarian who opposes all foreign aid including to Israel, is reportedly being considered for a position on the Rules Committee.

Flashback: But a range of other programs supported by the Jewish community fall under the non-defense bucket that could be targeted for cuts if the package passes. Jewish community leaders who spoke to Jewish Insider last month before the specific budget plans emerged remained cautiously optimistic that funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides security funding to religious institutions and nonprofits, would survive budget cuts expected under House Republicans. “Without being overly optimistic, this has been a perennially popular program on both sides of the aisle,” Elana Broitman, the Jewish Federations of North America’s senior vice president for public affairs, said in December. “I’m more optimistic about this program than maybe I will be about others.” Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, offered a similar outlook in early December, before 2023 funding for the program had been finalized. “We did have early in the program the two budget cycles in which it got cut from $25 million down to $10 million because everything in the government was cut across the board. I think that’s extremely unlikely to happen again,” Diament said.

Bonus: The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board cautioned that the agreement McCarthy cut to win enough support for the speakership “puts defense spending on the chopping block.”