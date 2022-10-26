Worthy Reads

👰🏻🤵🏻 A Marriage of Ideals: In Commentary, Rabbi Meir Y. Soloveichik, director of the Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought at Yeshiva University, pushes back against critics of the Abraham Accords as he marvels at the fusion of Hassidic Jewish and Emirati Arab culture seen at the September wedding of Chabad Rabbi Levi Duchman and Leah Hadad in Abu Dhabi. “It is striking therefore that as the wedding marked the anniversary of the historic agreement, the astounding success of the Accords still continues to be denied in publications whose own ‘expertise’ was so challenged by the Accords themselves. We are told that the failure of the compact to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a fatal flaw…All this, of course, gets it exactly wrong. The further warming of the Emirati-Israeli relationship in the face of tensions with Palestinians — however regrettable those tensions might be — reflects the strength of the Accords, and their central insight: the fact that one localized conflict over the future of Judea and Samaria need not be ‘solved’ in order to build bridges to the rest of the Arab world and to the Muslim world beyond.” [Commentary]

⛰️ The Last Shtetl: In New Lines Magazine, Evan Pheiffer spotlights the “mountain Jews” who have lived in a village near Azerbaijan’s border with Russia for centuries. “On the one hand, the village is connected to the rest of the world through its own expatriates. While only 500 people live here in the winter, the village balloons to over 3,000 in the summer, when its many sons and daughters return from Moscow, Brooklyn, Tel Aviv and Baku. Indeed, the folks of Red Village are as likely to carry an American passport as they are a Russian or Israeli one. On the other hand, the village remains fairly isolated. It represents the last shtetl in Europe, according to some. Even seven decades of Soviet assimilation policies and 30 years of Azerbaijani nation-building have barely diluted its distinct identity… A little insularity was always going to be needed to keep a distinct community alive for nearly 300 years. Though present-day Azerbaijan is thought to have had a Jewish presence for well over 1,000 years, the Mountain Jews of Red Village, known simply as the Jewish Village under the tsars (“Yevreskaya Sloboda”), have formed a distinct community in Quba since the 1730s.” [NewLines]

🗝️ The Arab Vote: AP‘s Tia Goldenberg and Sam McNeil explore how Arab Israeli voters could sway the outcome of the upcoming election. “Turnout among these voters will be key: High numbers could swing the election in favor of Netanyahu’s opponents, while a drop could pave the way for Netanyahu’s return. ‘I can hardly remember a single election campaign that all depended on the vote of Arab citizens,’ said Arik Rudnitzky, who studies Arab voting patterns at the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank. Most polls predict a historically low turnout among Arab voters, even though the outgoing coalition government included an Arab party, a first in Israel’s history. That first-time participation in government hasn’t generated much excitement among voters disillusioned by rampant crime, the rising cost of living and a loss of hope for change from within a slow-moving political system.” [AP]

🎸 Sister Act: In Glamour, comedic actress Maya Rudolph and friend and fan of rock band Haim interviews sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim about music, their journey to success, sisterhood and the tired questions women in entertainment are sick of being asked. “Maya: I feel like, working in the entertainment industry, there’s always going to be a moment when you’re asked about being a woman in the business. You’re always going to be asked about being a woman in music, being a woman in comedy. It never ends… Alana: Things like that happen still to this day — at least for us. When we were in, I think, Spain, a friend of a friend came to see us play. I was backstage with this man. And there was a language barrier there. So I can’t really pontificate on exactly what he was trying to say, but it was very much along the lines of like, ‘Wow, you can actually play!’ That comment just never gets old for me. It’s so funny. You’re like, ‘What?’ How do you even respond to that? Again, we’re so lucky that we have each other. When something like that happens, you can’t help but fucking laugh. You’re like, ‘Yes, I can actually play, because I’m a musician.’ To your point, it’s so tired. It’s so incredibly tired. And I don’t necessarily know what we do about it. That is why we named our album Women in Music: Pt. Three. Danielle had a dream about it, and that’s where it came from.’” [Glamour]