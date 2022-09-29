👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to sociologist Geneviève Zubrzycki about the renewal of Jewish life in Poland. We also chat with Yehuda Tomor, the founder of ready-to-drink beverage company Cooloo. Also in today’s newsletter: Sen. Sherrod Brown and Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

The behind-the-scenes contest for the chairmanship of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism Subcommittee will come to a close this morning when committee Democrats will elect a successor to Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), an individual familiar with the situation told Jewish Insider. Reps. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) have expressed interest in the position.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who had been considering a run, is not actively running for the spot, a source familiar with Sherman’s activities told JI.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing yesterday to examine the prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity, focusing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Eli Rosenbaum, the Department of Justice’s counselor for war crimes accountability, testified about the limits of U.S. law in bringing Nazis, and now Russians, to justice.

Rosenbaum urged changes to U.S. law and policy, which currently provide limited pathways to hold perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity abroad accountable.

“Having prosecuted World War II Nazi cases for nearly four decades, I can attest to the deep frustration we experienced, because statutory limitations like those made it impossible to criminally prosecute any of the many Nazi criminals we found here. Instead, we could bring only civil actions against them,” Rosenbaum said. “Russian and other war criminals who come here should not be able similarly to escape criminal justice, or even find safe haven here.”

“Our substantive human rights-related laws” allow the U.S. to bring charges for offenses such as war crimes, genocide and torture, but those statutes have “significant” limitations, Rosenbaum added in his written testimony. The result is that sometimes the “only available recourse” is to go after offenders for immigration fraud — and not for their human rights abuses — “as it was in nearly all the World War II Nazi cases brought by the Department.”

“What is past is prologue,” Rosenbaum continued, quoting Shakespeare. “History is, tragically, repeating itself today in Ukraine … And it is a near certainty that the further repetition of history will ensure that we will, someday, find perpetrators of crimes committed in Russia’s war of aggression here in the United States.”

Rosenbaum also emphasized during the hearing that his current role pursuing ongoing war crimes is very different from his previous work. “It was an experience unlike anything I’ve ever had in nearly four decades of working on cases involving human rights crimes,” he said, reflecting on a trip to Ukraine, “because in all the other cases I’ve worked on the criminal activity was completed. Sometimes it had been completed decades earlier as was true for World War II Nazi crimes… By the time we left Ukraine, I knew I would do everything within my power… to make a difference.”