Worthy Reads

👨 Checked Out: The New York Times’ Peter Baker spotlights Jared Kushner’s moves in the weeks after the 2020 election, as he sought to bring additional countries into the Abraham Accords and distance himself from Trump associates who were denying the election results. “In what remaining time he had in the White House, Mr. Kushner wanted to focus on expanding the Abraham Accords, the agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, an achievement that he felt validated his whole time in Washington. Two other countries, Morocco and Sudan, signed on to the accords during the period between the election and Mr. Biden’s inauguration…. While still in the White House, he began writing a memoir focused on Middle East peacemaking. In the weeks to come, as Mr. Trump would continue to insist that he would remain for a second term, Mr. Kushner set about chronicling the first. He even took an online MasterClass on how to write a book, taught by the prolific best-selling novelist James Patterson. In the course of a two-week stretch after the election, he secretly batted out 40,000 words of a first draft. The final version is set to be published in August.” [NYTimes]

🗣️ Schmidt Speaks: New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi interviews Republican strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt, who served as a top advisor on the 2008 presidential campaign of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and is now engaged in a prolonged online brawl with McCain’s daughter. “Schmidt and I went hiking on Tuesday, May 17, and by then, he had been fighting for 11 consecutive days. Which were five more than he had planned for in the weeks that followed his equine epiphany, when he devised the plot for a publicity blitz and a string of legal threats that would go off, pyrotechnics style, from a Saturday to a Thursday (the best days to generate sustained attention, in his professional opinion). He would harness his experience from his second act — post–McCain campaign — as a corporate-crisis communications specialist to create a crisis for those he felt deserved one most. He called it his ‘Six-Day War’ (he had recently converted to Judaism, he said).” [NYMag]

🇮🇱 Playing Politics: The New York Times’ Patrick Kingsley looks at former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to destabilize the current government, which is already on shaky ground, citing a vote earlier this week in which Netanyahu’s coalition voted against legislation applying the country’s laws to Israelis living in the West Bank. “Mr. Netanyahu hasn’t suddenly changed his political stripes, however; he still supports the law and the settler movement. But for the moment, he cares more about bringing down the current government and making himself prime minister again. To do that, his party, Likud, is refusing to vote for any of the government’s proposed legislation, even if it agrees with it. Mr. Netanyahu’s aim is to widen the divisions within the government, a fragile and diverse alliance of parties across Israel’s political spectrum.” [NYTimes]

🏙️ Back to the Boroughs: Bloomberg’s Sarah Holder spotlights the influx of people moving into New York City, from which hundreds of thousands of residents left when the city was the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. “In that first pandemic year, New York City saw more outbound migration than any other metro area in the US, with at least 160,000 households fleeing between March 2020 and February 2021, according to the data provided by Melissa, which is sourced from US Postal Service change-of-address records. The borough of Manhattan lost people at the highest rates during that period. Many of those Manhattan households found new homes in nearby suburban locales like Rockland County, Suffolk County and Westchester County. Some also moved farther afield — at least temporarily — to destinations like Miami and Los Angeles in search of more space for work-from-home setups and out-of-school kids.” [Bloomberg]