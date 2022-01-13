Daily Kickoff
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the nominations of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to the full Senate. Garcetti and Gutmann have been nominated to be the ambassadors to India and Germany, respectively.
Gutmann’s nomination was a point of some controversy — Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the committee’s ranking member, said he would oppose her nomination because he believed she had exercised insufficient oversight over the donations her university received from China, but said, “it is not personal… certainly, she’s qualified.”
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) defended Gutmann and said that her family background — her father fled the Nazi regime in Germany — “gives her a special insight… [that] can help us greatly in our representation in Germany.”
The committee also briefly discussed Deborah Lipstadt’s stalled nomination to be antisemitism envoy. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the committee’s chair, said, “I have been advocating for a hearing for this nominee and I hope to get there with the ranking member in order to do so… I look forward to working with Senator Risch.”
Risch shared his stance, “I likewise look forward to working in that regard too. The nominee has left a lengthy trail of materials that we’re in the process of reviewing. I suspect we’ll get there. We’ll continue with it.”
The exchange appeared to signal possible progress, or a de-escalation of tension, compared to before the Senate’s holiday recess. At that time, Menendez threatened to skip the committee process entirely and Risch said a hearing was in Menendez’s hands.
Two Israeli soldiers were killed by friendly fire on Wednesday night after they were misidentified during a security patrol near an IDF base in the Jordan Valley, the army said.
“This is a very sad morning,”said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “I would like to send heartfelt condolences to the families of the two officers who were killed overnight in a tragic accident. The two commanders had dedicated their best years to the security of Israel and defending our homeland. The entire people of Israel mourns for them.”
Pocan Pies
Pocan pokes Israel — but where are his constituents?
Last May, as mounting tensions over Israel reached a climax within the Democratic Party, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) stepped into the fray as an unofficial ringleader among the contingent of House members who have forcefully criticized the Jewish state. With competing factions of mainstream and far-left lawmakers poised to address the conflict between Israel and Hamas in a series of floor speeches, Pocan took action to ensure his side would not be outdone as he organized an hour-long special session that would amount to an extraordinary rebuke of America’s closest ally in the Middle East, reports Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel in a detailed look at the Wisconsin lawmaker’s approach.
Leading the charge: “We must acknowledge and condemn the disproportionate discrimination and treatment that Palestinians face versus others in this region,” Pocan said in introductory comments before yielding the microphone to 10 House Democrats who took turns castigating Israel’s actions. Back in his home district, which includes Madison, Jordan Loeb, an attorney and local Jewish community activist who has helped raise money for Pocan’s campaign, watched with dismay as the congressman delivered his assessment.
Squad-adjacent? The hour-long floor session was a “wake-up point” for Loeb, who says he has grown wary of Pocan’s combative posture toward Israel. After Pocan’s demonstration, Loeb found himself grappling with a nagging question that remains unresolved. “I’m like, ‘Alright, Mark, so what’s your policy here,’” Loeb recalled wondering, “‘or are you just trying out for one of the seats that’s adjacent to the Squad?’”
Rising profile: Loeb isn’t alone among Pocan’s constituents in noticing that the congressman has, in recent months, wagered a significant share of his political capital on Middle East issues as he forms alliances with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and others. But while his profile has risen on the national stage, Pocan’s investment in the conflict is garnering mixed reactions at the local level as he risks alienating some Jewish community members who have either supported him or sought engagement in the past, but now suspect that his political allegiances have led him astray on Israel.
Constituent concerns: Richard Landay, a flavor chemist for Kerry Ingredients who lives in the congressman’s district, said he appreciates Pocan’s advocacy on a range of issues, including that the congressman, who is gay, has positioned himself as a strong supporter of LGBT equality. “But I don’t like his approach with Israel,” he said. “I’m surprised that Pocan, as smart as he is and as caring as he is — because I get the sense that he cares about a lot of stuff — doesn’t look back and understand the whole history,” Landay told JI. “I think a lot of people who have his stance don’t understand the whole history.”
Pocan’s view: In a recent interview, Pocan said he has long felt as if his positions have put him in somewhat rarefied political territory. “I’ll be honest,” the congressman told JI. “I’m in a bit of a weird, lonely place.” Recounting a recent meeting with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, Pocan said Herzog told him, “‘You’re the guy who criticizes Israel,’ and I had to tell him, ‘No, no, actually, you know how sometimes when you have a friend you can say things to them differently because they’re your friend? I’m saying things to you as a friend as opposed to someone we may not know.’”
Paging interpol
Nicaragua slammed for hosting Iranian official wanted in Argentina Jewish center bombing
The Organization of American States’ antisemitism envoy called for Nicaragua to abide by its duties as a member of Interpol after a senior Iranian politician wanted for his role in the 1994 AMIA Jewish center bombing in Buenos Aires appeared at the swearing-in of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega this week, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Follow the rules: “I repudiate the presence of the vice president of Iran at the inauguration of Daniel Ortega in Managua,” Fernando Lottenberg, a Brazilian attorney who has since October served as the OAS commissioner to monitor and combat antisemitism, told Jewish Insider. “Mohsen Rezaei is under a red alert from Interpol. Nicaragua, as a member of Interpol, should soon comply with it.”
Back story: Mohsen Rezaei was the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps at the time of the AMIA bombing and is believed to be the alleged mastermind of the attack that killed 85 people and injured hundreds. Rezaei, Iran’s vice president for economic affairs, has been wanted by Interpol since 2007. But Nicaragua, which is a member of Interpol, appeared to ignore the red notice on the Iranian official.
No consequences: “It’s a sign of the level of confidence Iranian leadership has in its ability to thumb its nose in the face of international law, and Interpol in particular, without consequence,” said Matthew Levitt, a former FBI investigator and deputy assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis at the Treasury Department who is now the Fromer-Wexler Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Sticking together: During Rezaei’s visit to Managua, he also met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who wrote on Twitter that the two leaders discussed the “positive state of political relations” between Iran and Cuba. “The governments of Cuba and Nicaragua are eager to deepen ties to countries that present opportunities for them in light of U.S. sanctions, and Iran likewise will welcome warm ties to other governments targeted by the U.S.,” said Eric Hershberg, director of the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies at American University.
Blame Game
Biden administration takes Trump admin to task on Iran
With Iran nuclear talks nearing a critical juncture and expectations low for what they might achieve, the Biden administration is turning fire toward the Trump administration and its decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal, reports Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.
From the podium: At Wednesday’s White House press conference, in response to a question about the status of the talks, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “None of the things we’re looking at now… would be happening if the former president had not recklessly pulled out of the nuclear deal, with no thoughts about what might come next.” Her comments follow similar remarks by State Department Spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday. According to an Axios report, the remarks were part of a concerted messaging push by the administration to assign blame for the current state of Iran’s nuclear and non-nuclear provocations to the Trump administration.
Inside baseball: Experts on the region say that such a strategy is likely designed to deflect criticism away from the Biden administration and lay the groundwork for the end of nuclear talks — the window for which is “potentially weeks, not months [away],” Price said on Wednesday — and signals pessimism within the administration about the direction talks, now in their eighth round, are headed.
Looking ahead: “If in fact there is no agreement and the Iranians walk and you end up with a pressure campaign, it’s a useful explanation as to why,” Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said. “And if in fact an agreement is reached… it would be the same useful argument: ‘You don’t like the agreement? [It is], in essence, a consequence of what we were up against [after the Trump pullout].’” He added, “If that is, in fact, the primary rationale, it seems to suggest that the administration has a pretty low view of where these talks are headed.”
Multiple options: “I think that’s designed to lay the basis for either less than what they wanted — because they were left with no good choices — or explaining why they were reverting to a non-diplomatic process,” former Ambassador Dennis Ross, a fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy who has served in high-level roles in Democratic and Republican administrations, said. “Although I think it’s probably more the former than the latter.”
Read more here.
Bonus: A group of 110 House Republicans urged the Biden administration to “immediately withdraw” from the Iran nuclear talks, arguing that administration officials have “made it clear there is no productive diplomatic path forward at this time.”
