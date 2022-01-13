👋 Good Thursday morning!

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the nominations of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann to the full Senate. Garcetti and Gutmann have been nominated to be the ambassadors to India and Germany, respectively.

Gutmann’s nomination was a point of some controversy — Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the committee’s ranking member, said he would oppose her nomination because he believed she had exercised insufficient oversight over the donations her university received from China, but said, “it is not personal… certainly, she’s qualified.”

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) defended Gutmann and said that her family background — her father fled the Nazi regime in Germany — “gives her a special insight… [that] can help us greatly in our representation in Germany.”

The committee also briefly discussed Deborah Lipstadt’s stalled nomination to be antisemitism envoy. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), the committee’s chair, said, “I have been advocating for a hearing for this nominee and I hope to get there with the ranking member in order to do so… I look forward to working with Senator Risch.”

Risch shared his stance, “I likewise look forward to working in that regard too. The nominee has left a lengthy trail of materials that we’re in the process of reviewing. I suspect we’ll get there. We’ll continue with it.”

The exchange appeared to signal possible progress, or a de-escalation of tension, compared to before the Senate’s holiday recess. At that time, Menendez threatened to skip the committee process entirely and Risch said a hearing was in Menendez’s hands.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed by friendly fire on Wednesday night after they were misidentified during a security patrol near an IDF base in the Jordan Valley, the army said.

“This is a very sad morning,”said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “I would like to send heartfelt condolences to the families of the two officers who were killed overnight in a tragic accident. The two commanders had dedicated their best years to the security of Israel and defending our homeland. The entire people of Israel mourns for them.”